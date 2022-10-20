Driver of overloaded car was celebrating his 21st birthday before fatal crash

Jarrod Daniel Karl was killed when a car crashed into a tree in rural Canterbury.

The driver of an overloaded car that crashed on a rural Canterbury road, killing one of his friends, had just left a party where people were celebrating his 21st birthday.

The vehicle was travelling north along Gardiners Rd, a straight section of road west of Rakaia, when it smashed into a tree about 7.30pm on Saturday.

There were six young men in the car at the time, including one in the boot.

The front seat passenger, 23-year-old Tauranga man Jarrod Daniel Karl, was killed. Five others were badly injured – two critically and three seriously.

Stuff has learned the group of friends had been at a nearby party where people had gathered to celebrate the driver’s 21st birthday.

It’s unclear why they left, but the route they took from the event suggests they were heading to Rakaia.

Police have revealed few details about the crash, but it is believed they are exploring whether alcohol or speed were factors.

Three of the five survivors, including the driver, remained in Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition on Wednesday. The other two had been discharged.

The driver’s father, a long time rural volunteer firefighter, declined to comment when contacted by Stuff on Thursday.

In a tribute posted on social media on Wednesday after police released Karl’s name, his mother, Wendy Karl, said she wished she could have “one more long conversation and warm hug with you”.

“Jarrod lived in the moment and was the happiest he has been in his life surrounded by his best mates. If you knew him, you loved him and you knew he loved you. Jarrod experienced the best of what life had on offer. Jarrod could light up a room with people drawn to his loving nature.”

Karl said she would miss her son’s “humour, energy, bright smile, passion for life and your big red mullet”.

“Know we will always love you and will forever keep your memories alive. I know in spirit you can hear me when I talk to you. Until we meet again my boy.”

His sister and father posted similar tributes.

Aoraki area commander Inspector Paul Reeves previously said any loss of life on the roads was a tragedy.

He said he could not comment further about Saturday’s crash as it remained under investigation.