Toddler's death caused considerable distress among hospital staff, coroner hears

The second part of a coroner’s hearing, in Wellington this week, examines the role of multiple agencies leading to a toddler being in the care of the man who caused his death.

The death of a toddler created a heightened awareness of non-accidental injuries at the hospital he was discharged from ahead of the tragedy, a coroner has heard.

The case caused considerable distress among staff and is still talked about at the hospital years later, a doctor said on day four of the toddler’s coronial inquest.

The toddler died of fatal injuries at his home, which were inflicted by the partner of the toddler’s mother, a coroner found in 2021.

During this week’s hearing, the coroner has heard that Oranga Tamariki [known as Child Youth and Family at the time] staff knew the man who would later cause the toddler’s death at his home was considered volatile; and no documented safety plan was put in place by partnering agencies before the child was discharged from hospital, despite having unexplained injuries.

A doctor told the inquest there had been a cultural change at the hospital since the death of the toddler, given it caused considerable distress to every staff member and it was still talked about.

“There’s a very heightened culture of awareness of issues like non-accidental injury.”

Practical changes at the hospital since the toddler’s death included violence intervention training for staff, better access to X-rays and scans [to determine injuries] and staff procedural improvements.

The doctor believed the changes made would prevent the same thing from happening again.

“I would like to think in a similar case we would now be far more alert and attentive to the possibility of non-accidental injuries in the first presentation, and I think that does happen.”

Hospital staff had learned to be suspicious, he indicated.

“If you turn up to hospital with your child with an injury you have to expect and accept people will look sideways and wonder, is your story correct.”

A senior Oranga Tamariki staff member acknowledged its social worker’s report in the toddler case was inadequate and was too narrow in its focus.

Having sat through the hearing, she said a number of opportunities were missed, including the lack of information sharing between the different agencies, and it made her feel incredibly sad.

She said there had been significant changes at the site where its staff dealt with the toddler’s case, and the toddler was at the forefront of their minds.

Changes included increased staff numbers, a partnership with Iwi which ensured better outcomes, and the strengthening of the protection team consisting of multiple agencies.

There was ongoing training around assessing risks to children and significant improvements had been made to the way staff managed non-accidental injury cases, she said.