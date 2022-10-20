'This is a death threat' post about PM lands Rotorua man 300 hours' community work

Glen Dwyer posted online “this is a death threat kill Jacinda”, but later told police he would never do that.

A man who posted a Facebook death threat about putting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern “in the ground” later backtracked and told police he loves her.

Rotorua man Glen Robert Dwyer, 53, was convicted of one charge of threatening to kill, which has a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment and sentenced to 300 hours of community work.

Dwyer made the comment on a Facebook post from the NZ Labour Party about 8am on Saturday, March 27, typing from his phone, according to the police summary of facts.

“What bs we gonna put Jacinda in the ground, that’s right this is a death threat kill Jacinda.”

The threat came to the attention of police when a moderator for the account read the comments and contacted them.

Dwyer was located at home around 10.22pm and arrested.

He later told police “he would never kill the victim as he loves her”.

The summary of facts also noted Dwyer had been before the courts before, and that “the victim, Ardern, and the defendant, Dwyer, are now known to each other”.

Dwyer is not alone in making threats to Ardern.

In April another Bay of Plenty man was charged with threatening to kill Ardern, and had to be handcuffed and dragged into the dock at the Tauranga District Court after he refused to move beyond the public gallery.

Auckland man Michael Christopher Cruickshank received a 12-month prison sentence for his “relentless campaign of emails” threatening to kill Ardern, and last year a Christchurch man was also charged with threatening to kill the Prime Minister.