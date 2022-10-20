Voices for Freedom hijacks farmers' protest

Groundswell protesters gather at Auckland Domain as the farming lobby group holds demonstrations across the country.

They might have brought a central Christchurch street to a halt, but on the ground Groundswell’s cause was hijacked by abuse from Voices for Freedom supporters and far-right conspiracists, including white supremacist Kyle Chapman.

Instead of farmers drawing attention to what many call unworkable regulations including proposed emissions pricing, fringe group protestors took the opportunity to push their views and abuse media.

Among them was a large group of Voices for Freedom (VFF) supporters who have aligned themselves to Groundswell NZ’s cause.

While many held VFF-backed placards, others were encouraged by the organisation in an email to drive in the convoy as it made its way along Moorhouse Ave. In some areas of the crowd assembled at Hagley Park, it was difficult to determine if there were farmers present.

One woman could be heard saying she had spat on the media and told them they were scum. Others openly challenged media as to what they were doing at the protest.

One person wearing a top with a VFF logo confronted a media representative to ask why they were there, but did not seem to understand what the protest was about when asked by the journalist.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Geraldine dairy farmer Christine Hilton arrives in Christchurch on her tractor.

Dozens of VFF supporters were also present in Dunedin’s protest and many were present in Wellington, while a small group picketed Rangitata MP Jo Luxton’s office in Timaru. In the North Island, controversial Destiny’s Church pastor Brian Tamaki also joined the protest at Auckland Domain.

Nationally the numbers protesting appear to have been down on last year’s “Howl of a Protest”. In Canterbury heavy workloads meant many farmers were unable to come from parts of the province because wet weather had meant their planting season had been delayed.

Earlier in the day Groundswell co-founder Bryce McKenzie said the group had not aligned itself with Voices for Freedom, but admitted they didn’t have any options if the organisation came to the protests.

"They asked if they could come along and then said they were coming anyway. As long as their signage sticks to the message about not taxing food production there isn't much we can do about it.''

Stuff Protesters arrive at Auckland Domain.

Farmers spoken to by Stuff were clear about the financial pain the proposed world-leading system for pricing farmgate emissions would have on their businesses if it's introduced in 2025.

Of immediate concern to sheep and beef farmers is the reduction in proposed categories of sequestration – the estimate of net emissions and removals from vegetation and soils on farmland.

It means the most effective mitigation technique for sheep and beef farmers has been decreased and led to Federated Farmers swiftly condemning the plans they say will reduce the sector by 20% and dairy farming by 5%.

Banks Peninsula farmer Brian Hutchinson said although calculations had shown his 2000 hectare sheep and beef property was almost carbon-neutral, the proposal would not recognise the substantial amount of natural bush he had fenced over many years or the trees that had been planted.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A number of non-farmers joined the protest in Christchurch including a large number of VFF supporters.

Instead, Hutchinson faces a tax, despite years of environmental efforts, he said.

Geraldine dairy farmer Christine Hilton, famous for her passion for pink, said the Canterbury farmers got a lot of support in town.

"We got the odd bird. [But] I thought the support was amazing, so many thumbs up."

She thought it was important people realised it wasn't just a town versus country issue, and most people would have noticed food prices going up.

The proposed taxes would just add to that, she said.

"We've also got to make a living, but it's becoming more difficult. We've all been through enough these past few years, we've got to take care of each other."

Hilton said there was the odd exception, but most farmers really cared about the environment.

She had planted hundreds of trees herself, and worked hard to protect waterways.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff VFF supporters could be seen at most of the protests. Those pictured are at Seymour Square, Blenheim.

"The environment is our future, we want to look after it."

Cheviot sheep and beef farmer Phil Dickson, who farmed 560 hectares, supported Groundswell NZ because he felt “let down” by industry bodies including Federated Farmers.

“They’re not tough or strong enough.”

While Dickson supported negotiations on farmgate emissions he believed the lobby groups should have “drawn a line in the sand” when it became apparent they weren’t being listened to.

James Harrison travelled two hours from Temuka with his four children to support the convoy. While the dairy sharemilker wasn’t as affected as other farmers, he still found the proposals “very disturbing”.

Harrison wants the emission tax dropped and said Federated Farmers had been “too soft” in their negotiations with Government.

“It will absolutely hammer the rural communities.”

Young Methven farmer George Letham said there were a lot of upset farmers, particularly in the high country who he believed were getting the “short end of the deal”.

Lachie McKerchar from Cave in South Canterbury took the day off school to protest.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Lachie and Olivia McKerchar came all the way from Cave in South Canterbury to attend the Christchurch protest.

The 11-year-old wants to be the fifth generation farmer from his family but is worried emission taxes will mean he won’t get his chance.

The combined mayors and chairs of the West Coast region released a combined statement supporting the protest.

“This tax emission plan is unworkable. No government has the right to remove without consent the value of one’s land, production and business which will be the end result.

“Potentially 26% of all NZ farms could disappear due to this tax plan.”

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said he would not meet with Groundswell NZ, saying he wants to see solutions, not slogans.

A police spokesperson said police were “not aware of any issues” at any of Thursday’s protests.