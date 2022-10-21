Te Awamutu museum closed as building fails earthquake standard

The Te Awamutu museum has been closed, and some Waipā District Council staff moved after a concerning seismic assessment on their building.

The building on Roche St was closed Thursday by chief executive Garry Dyet who made the decision to evacuate immediately.

The risk was raised when a report looking at doing some work to replace the roof and windows revealed the building is at 20% of the National Building Standard.

It was given a Grade D rating, which in the event of an earthquake represents a risk to occupants between 10-25 times that expected for a new building, Waipā District Council said in a statement on Friday.

“The issue was identified then and on the basis of health and safety, I made the call to evacuate the building; I was simply not prepared to put any staff member or any member of the public at risk.”

Around 78 staff across the council’s service delivery and community services team work in the building, but not all at the same time.

“Our staff are used to being very agile – Covid made sure of that,” Dyet said. “We will be able to house staff elsewhere and some will work from home for a short time while we work this through. Except for museum staff, I don’t think it will cause too much disruption.”

Dyet said the museum would be closed until further notice.

“Right now, our priority is working alongside mana whenua, the Office of Kingi Tuheitia and the Te Awamutu Museum Trust Board to ensure all the taonga in the museum are taken care of. Along with staff, that is my absolute priority, and we will work through this carefully and meticulously.

“It is inconvenient and disappointing. But our focus now is working through the next steps to see what kind of remedial work is required.”

Council’s main building across the road in Roche St in Te Awamutu is not impacted and is open as usual.