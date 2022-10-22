Why were so many Voices for Freedom people at a farming protest?

Groundswell protesters gather at Auckland Domain as the farming lobby group holds demonstrations across the country.

ANALYSIS: It’s an unusual image: Tractors lined up in Auckland Domain, used as a stage prop for a crowd of Voices for Freedom (VFF) supporters, with not a red band gumboot in sight.

For a protest opposing a proposed methane levy, it was notable that, in some areas, the majority of protesters were urbanites waving signs from a group best known for its objection to Covid-19 vaccines and other public health measures.

It was no accident. VFF had urged its supporters to show up, and the group’s website is dominated by a full-screen image stating that “NZ farming is under attack”.

What’s going on here?

It suggests a shifting dynamic in the conspiracy movement, which has been on full display in the actions of its most prominent group.

Firstly, it bears mentioning that VFF and Groundswell have important structural similarities.

Both started in late 2020 in opposition to a specific Government policy. For VFF, it was public health measures; for Groundswell, it was freshwater regulation.

They are both insurgent groups, representing a self-styled populist uprising against mainstream institutions they see as colluding to impose restrictions on ordinary people.

In that sense, they function as two arms of the same movement: One that is predominantly male and rural, the other mostly female and urban.

SUPPLIED Voices for Freedom supporters at a farming protest in Auckland domain.

While there has been tension between the groups in the past – Groundswell did not formally support the occupation at Parliament – leaders of both groups have said VFF members were essentially okayed to protest alongside farmers on Thursday.

Groundswell co-founder Bryce McKenzie said, on Thursday, the group had not aligned itself with Voices for Freedom, but admitted they didn’t have any options if the organisation came to the protests.

"They asked if they could come along and then said they were coming anyway. As long as their signage sticks to the message about not taxing food production there isn't much we can do about it.''

An email to supporters about the protest on Tuesday said VFF had spoken to Groundswell leaders, who were “very happy to have all hands on deck in solidarity with farmers on this day”. In a video, VFF co-founder Claire Deeks said she had spoken to the leaders personally, and said they were "very happy to have us standing up".

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Voices for Freedom supporters outside Labour MP Jo Luxton’s electorate office on Thursday.

Why would they want to protest with farmers?

Broadly speaking, Voices for Freedom is having an identity crisis.

A group that harnessed energy by opposing public health measures during a pandemic has an obvious problem: What public health measures? Right now, VFF and the Government essentially have the same position on the pandemic.

To sustain its own existence, VFF has been forced to cast a wider net in an effort to re-energise its user base.

It tried with a campaign to get its supporters to run in local body elections, which was, for the most part, a failure. Early last month, it attempted to relive its glory days with a large pamphlet drop about face masks, only for mask mandates to be dropped days later.

This lagging energy is reflected in its engagement numbers. In recent months, viewership of VFF’s video content has fallen off a cliff.

Between August 1 and October 10 last year, during the height of the pandemic, 60 of the 70 videos it posted in that time received more than 1000 views. Combined, they had 460,000 views.

In the same period this year, VFF posted 63 videos, only seven of which have more than 1000 views. Combined views were around 40,000 - a 90% drop.

Since being banned from Facebook, VFF’s largest social media following is now on Telegram, where it has a respectable 33,000 subscribers. But unlike Facebook, Telegram is not driven by algorithms - it is very difficult for users to be subconsciously nudged towards a group like VFF.

This is a major barrier to recruitment and likely explains why the group, despite claiming to have a principled objection to Facebook, has tried and failed to sign up again.

It has left the impression that there is not much for VFF to contribute. The regular video discussions with the group’s founders are increasingly devoted to complaints about unflattering media coverage, and vague warnings of further oppression coming down the pipeline, rather than any substantive issues that might have once driven them. In a video on Thursday, they implied they were going to take a break from doing videos in general.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled the Government's plan to price the methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide created on farms.

What does this have to do with farming?

Earlier this week, prominent VFF member and Southland dairy farmer Jaspreet Boparai – who was elected to the Southland District Council this month – interviewed former Federated Farmers president Don Nicholson.

Nicholson was the emcee at the infamous 2003 protest against a so-called “fart tax”, in which a tractor was driven up Parliament steps.

In the interview, Nicholson detailed his belief that Marxism was being deployed globally via the UN and its sustainability goals, and suggested it was part of a plot to enslave humanity.

His interview - which also invoked popular villains like the World Economic Forum and the World Bank as tentacles of the same “globalist” system – suggested a strong literacy in the canon of modern conspiracy theories.

This is not new and is part of a common conspiracy theory in New Zealand.

It centres on Agenda 2030, a set of non-binding sustainability goals from the United Nations which aim to end world poverty and hunger, ensure access to clean water, and combat global warming, amongst other things.

The conspiracy theory alleges that these goals are being implemented to depopulate rural areas, forcing people into cities where they can be controlled and surveilled.

(According to the SDG index, New Zealand has already met 80% of the goals, and is mostly failing on the ones relating to protecting oceans and vulnerable species).

For proponents of this theory, it is a useful shorthand to explain things they disagree with: Three waters reform, cycleways, public infrastructure, drag time story hour events, and – most importantly of all – any action against climate change.

VFF has regularly promoted some version of this theory, mostly through Boparai. Now that it has lost its animating issue, it makes sense that this is where VFF will focus its attention, which explains the seemingly odd sight of urban VFF supporters holding signs about a food crisis.

Telegram Prominent VFF member and Southland dairy farmer Jaspreet Boparai was elected to the Southland District Council this month.

Is this significant?

Turnout was dismal on Thursday – it’s a busy time for farmers generally, and it was a work day – but any sort of alliance between the groups may prove useful in other ways.

Groundswell has often struggled with message discipline, having to urge its most extreme supporters not to bring signs that are sexist, racist, or both. It does not have slick branding or a massive subscriber base.

On that front, Voices for Freedom is a well-oiled machine – its mass-produced signs are pithy, to the point, and visually distinct, and it has amassed more than 100,000 subscribers.

Both groups appear to be preparing form submissions for the methane levy, which will give both urban and rural people an easy way to register their opposition in a way that could easily dominate the submissions process, if only in pure numbers.

The major question will be if the two groups – should they want to – stay on common ground? Some Groundswell-supporting farmers would no doubt be put off by anti-vaccine views, and VFF might struggle to maintain its supporters’ interest in the intricacies of greenhouse gas emissions.

But if they decide to amalgamate in a meaningful way, they could prove to be a powerful urban/rural alliance.