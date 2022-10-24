Cyclist struck by car says cycle lane closure 'makes no sense'

Duncan Macnab was hit by a car and thrown from his bicycle while cycling past road cones on State Highway 6, Rocks Rd, Nelson.

After hearing a loud crunch, Duncan Macnab found himself flying through the air thinking “roll sideways”.

“I just bounced right back up. A guy was coming the other way and saw it all ... he gets out [of his car] and says ‘mate you looked like a ninja’.”

Macnab, who had been cycling in the middle of the lane due to a closed bike-lane, was hit from behind by a driver, launching him into the air and forward onto the road. Macnab’s experience as a paraglider familiar with “hot landings” meant he came out of the accident with minor injuries – a sore shoulder lingers weeks later – but he is frustrated by the road-cones which blocked the cycle-way, forcing him into traffic.

Waka Kotahi said the cones were there to allow concrete to cure after a manhole failure, and had been correctly placed.

“I got knocked off my bike – I’m lucky to be alive. Incredibly lucky,” Macnab said.

Waka Kotahi said as well as the new concrete setting, there were other traffic management cones in place due to the instability of the nearby cliff-face. Those were due to be removed in early November.

“Traffic management was required as the lanes needed to be narrowed and the dedicated cycle lanes closed,” the agency spokesman said. “To do this safely, vehicles needed to be slowed before the site to allow the cyclists to claim the road lane.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Bevan Woodward, left and Duncan Macnab cycling in the area where Macnab was hit. When cycle lanes are closed, cyclists are legally allowed to “take the lane” and cycle in the middle of the road where they are clearly visible.

Waka Kotahi said the cones were “an approved and accepted method of closing and narrowing lanes”, and the set-up where Macnab was hit had been correctly placed and regularly reviewed, and the reduced 30kph speed limit was also a protective measure.

However, Macnab said the traffic-calming cones were not worth the danger to cyclists such as himself.

“It’s just really dangerous, still, for cyclists,” he said. “The road cones that are out there make no sense.”

He said he understood that there was significant damage and plenty of need for roadworks around the region in the wake of the August floods and landslides, but he felt that cyclists’ safety was not taken into consideration with the layout of cones and signage on Rocks Rd.

Macnab cycles on Rocks Rd every day on his commute to work, and says as a 65-year-old with a pushbike, alternative routes going over the hill were not viable for him.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Macnab was baffled by the placement of the road-cones, which were on the wrong side of the road to protect from potential further slips, but Waka Kotahi said they were to allow concrete to set.

​“I feel better for the exercise, but you’re taking your life into your hands,” he said.

He said the driver who hit him – a young main in his twenties – “passed the attitude test”, and had had a genuine accident. However, Macnab said the longer the road conditions remained as they were, the more risk cyclists would face on their bikes.

The August rain event caused significant, widespread damage to the regions state highway network, including the slip a few hundred metres from the location of Macnab’s accident.

Waka Kotahi said the safety of all road-users, including cyclists and pedestrians, was considered when putting traffic management in place. Anyone who has concerns about Waka Kotahi traffic management can contact the agency at 0800 44 44 49 or on the State Highway feedback form online.