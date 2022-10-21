'This isn’t gang related, this is TikTok': Retailers plead for help to stop teen offenders

Retailers are at their wits end dealing with threats and shoplifting, and they say laws need to change to address the problem.

A security guard punched in the head, a son bashed for his shoes and children shoplifting from stores.

Retailers, couriers and security guards have had enough of thefts, threats and physical abuse by some children aged between 10 and 16, and they want authorities to do more to stop it from happening.

In Christchurch, several retailers at the busy Westfield Riccarton mall have told Stuff youth crime is an ongoing issue.

The mall is situated near two bus lounges, operated in conjunction with the Bus Interchange in the CBD where shopkeepers have also said they are terrorised daily by gangs of young shoplifters.

The mall has not responded to requests for comment, but one retailer, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said a security guard recently suffered concussion after being “punched in the head, abused and beaten”.

“Stop calling them misunderstood youths. They know what they’re doing,” he said.

Some of the offending was being driven by social media sites like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat, where posts showing threatening behaviour, car theft, and stealing were being shared.

The mall retailer said the lack of “consequences” was also to blame.

“Why would you behave?”

David Walker/Stuff A Westfield Riccarton security guard was beaten and left with concussion after being abused by teenagers at the mall, a retailer says.

He did not believe the youth offending was linked to gangs. He’d had gang members buy items from his store, and said they were “upfront” and “polite”.

“They don’t s... where they eat. Gang members are not happy about [the young offenders].

“This isn’t gang related, this is TikTok.”

A courier driver in the mall said his van had been targeted twice this year, most recently last month.

He believed they must have followed him the last time, as it all happened in “seconds”. A teenager stole his phone, charger and radar while he was in the back of the van.

Another retailer said stopping thieves was almost impossible: “If you try and grab them it’s assault.”

A hospitality worker near the mall said she was “so scared” recently when two pre-teens went into the store at 7pm wearing clown masks. The children went up to the counter and used two fingers to pretend to pull a gun on her, she said.

Last month, a group of teens “abused and assaulted” Rebecca Brewer’s 13-year-old son at the city’s Bus Interchange. They took his cap, shoes and bag, then “threw him in the river”, leaving him with chipped teeth and a fat lip from the assault, she said.

“It was shocking, really disgusting.”

It appeared “nothing’s happened” to the offenders since, she said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Rebecca Brewer’s son was beaten and thrown into the Avon River after a group of teens stole his shoes, cap and bag. Just one of many incidents recently at the Christchurch Bus Interchange. (File photo)

“Kids these days have no boundaries and cops do nothing. Until they do something, the kids won’t stop, they need some sort of punishment.”

A police spokesperson confirmed they’d been notified of an assault and theft on Armagh St on the morning of September 15.

“Staff are working to determine what further action can or will be taken,” they said.

When a group of teens at the Bus Interchange were asked why they congregated there, they said the groups who called themselves “hoodrats” went there “looking for trouble”.

“They come here for fights, that’s the only reason they come here,” one said.

“When you put so many kids from so many different backgrounds into town, that sort of s... happens.”

One teen said some of them bragged about their crimes, including thefts from local stores and stealing cars.

Children under 10 cannot be held criminally responsible in New Zealand, 10 and 11-year-olds can be prosecuted only for murder or manslaughter, and 12 and 13-year-olds only for murder, manslaughter, and other specific serious offences where the maximum penalty is life imprisonment or at least 14 years, such as serious violent and sexual offences, arson, and aggravated robbery.

National’s justice spokesperson, Paul Goldsmith, said “all the tools” were available to deal with young offenders, but “they’re not being used sufficiently”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police Minister Chris Hipkins recently launched the Better Pathways Package, which includes $53 million to support more children and young people back into education, training, or employment.

He said young offenders were going through an “endless recycling of family conferences, a pat on the head and ‘we’ll see you next weekend’, and that’s not acceptable”.

Long-term solutions included addressing truancy, and children being raised in emergency housing, he said.

But “right here, right now”, the Government was not sending the right messages. It needed to make more use of juvenile facilities, effective rehabilitation and work with individuals concerned, he said.

A spokesperson for Justice Minister Kiri Allan said the Government had “responded with a range of measures to combat the recent spike seen in youth crime”.

That included a support to get more young people into education, training, or employment. It also aimed to stop some from further involvement in gangs, youth or organised crime, or from entering the youth justice system.