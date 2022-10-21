Mother's credibility questioned during toddler inquest

The second part of an inquest looking into a toddler’s death concluded in Wellington on Friday.

The credibility of a woman whose partner killed her toddler son has come under scrutiny during a coroner’s hearing into the boy’s death.

The mother gave evidence at her son’s inquest, in Wellington on Friday.

The first part of the inquest in 2021 found that the toddler died of fatal injuries at his home, inflicted by his mother’s partner.

The second part of the coroner’s hearing, in Wellington this week, examines the role of multiple agencies leading to the toddler being in the care of his mother's partner.

A health board lawyer questioned the mother about a meeting she had with a Child, Youth and Family staff member at the hospital, where her son had unexplained injuries.

It was put to the mother they discussed a safety plan for her son at that meeting, which included that her son never be left alone with her partner.

She said the context of the discussion was not in relation to the safety plan.

It was put to her that both the CYF worker and a health board worker who was also in the room disagreed with her, and she was asked why anything she said could be believed.

“You are exactly right in the credibility thing,” she said. But added the CYF worker’s notes from the meeting did not reference that issue

Lawyer: “You accept I think, in your answer at the start, that because of the number of lies you have told throughout this tragedy your credibility is an issue ...”

The question was shut down by the woman’s lawyer before she could respond.

At the beginning of her evidence, she described her son as kind-hearted, happy and adventurous. He was a beautiful boy who was known to burst out singing the fire truck song, she said.

“It’s said time helps heal the wounds, that’s not true.”

She lost pat of herself on the day her baby was taken away from her, she said.

The week-long inquest concluded on Friday, with Coroner Marcus Elliott to reveal his findings at a later date.