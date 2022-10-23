Council roadworks bungle a 'smack in the face’ in Hamilton restaurant's peak season

An anticipated summer boost for Hamilton restaurant Hayes Common turned into "a big smack in the face" with council roadworks disturbing its usually peaceful setting.

Summer plans for a Hamilton eatery didn’t include ripped-up roads and heavy machinery blocking river views.

The council “messed up” by scheduling road repairs around Hayes Common during peak season, the mayor has conceded, and the owners called the move a “big smack in the face” after the Covid years.

Hayes Common, on Jellicoe Drive in Hamilton East, is marketed as an idyllic setting in a suburban heritage precinct facing the river.

In the past week, distraught owners Lisa and Brent Quarrie watched a construction site pop up around the restaurant they’ve owned since 2016, just as they were hoping for a bumper summer to get them back on their feet.

READ MORE:

* 'Chaos in the city' as Hamilton bridge and intersection closure sparks gridlock

* Three years of Covid, now only months left before closing time

* Motorists fume as 110kph Waikato expressway leads straight to one lane bottleneck



Tom Lee/Stuff Just as the team at Hayes Common was hoping for a bumper summer to counter Covid losses, the roads around the restaurant were ripped up as part of a Hamilton City Council project.

A major flaw with the pavement on Jellicoe Dr has left the eatery in the middle of a council renewals project scheduled to take nine weeks.

The Quarries are devastated about the lack of consultation and the timing of the project, after two years of “really heavily reduced trade”.

The council “messed up”, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said. She has apologised and said roadworks would stop over the long weekend and council staff would talk to the Quarries first thing on Tuesday.

Lisa Quarrie was told the council scheduled this work a couple of months ago but didn’t inform them until a week before.

“It’s been our quietest winter in years, and we were just coming out of it and things were just starting to look up and starting to get busier, like we had turned a corner. And this is like a big smack in the face.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The roadworks are “like a big smack in the face” just as it felt like Hayes Common was turning a corner says Lisa Quarrie, pictured with husband and co-owner Brent.

She said during the week of October 10 a council worker explained to the restaurant manager there would be some road repairs but not the full extent of them.

She’s questioning why, as owners, they weren’t contacted directly.

“They did a letter drop to the neighbourhood and some signs went up which were blank and showed nothing about what was actually happening.

“I thought they were going to re-lay a few kerbs, but they’re digging up the whole road and resealing it because the road was old and needed to be resurfaced.”

The work means a large part of Jellicoe Dr is unusable and a large piece of machinery was left in front of the building, blocking any river views.

Then there’s the noise of machines and dust surrounding the restaurant. Parking has also been affected with Plunket Terrace, which runs parallel, blocked off and traffic management in place.

“Not one of them [road workers] have come and bought a coffee.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The view from Hayes Common’s outside eating area during the roadworks.

“We’ve had two years when we’ve had really heavily reduced trade, this is the first Christmas season in over two years we’ve actually been able to have a Christmas season.”

In tears, she said any time apart from October to December would have been better.

“It’s devastating, my husband and I have personally propped up the business financially to stay viable and open.”

Lisa hopes their business can survive this.

They employ 19 staff and Brent said they may have to cut back their hours, with it having a trickle-down effect on suppliers and the like.

“The most settled part of the year when they need the weather to do this is actually January to March, not now. I asked if the weather was going to hold them up, and they said possibly.”

The Quarries hope speaking out will stop other businesses going through the same thing.

Tom Lee/Stuff Mayor Paula Southgate said Hamilton City Council “can’t make any excuses. We've messed up”, and has apologised (file photo)

Mayor Paula Southgate said she “unreservedly apologised”.

“We can’t make any excuses. We've messed up.

“I am very disappointed and frustrated, as is deputy mayor Angela O’Leary who chairs infrastructure and transport.”

It was a council error, she said, and the view-blocking machinery was moved for the long weekend, during which there were no more roadworks.

“First thing Tuesday, the staff are sitting down with Lisa and Brent, and they’re going to work through how to manage the project going forward and negotiating how that happens and how we manage the effects of it.”

Southgate said there’s a reasonably standard process for notifying business owners of upcoming roadworks.

“In this instance it was far too late, and it was into the hands of the wrong staff member. That is not the [cafe] staff member’s fault either.”

Tom Lee/Stuff A major flaw in the pavement has seen Jellicoe Dr pulled up and redone, a project expected to take nine weeks.

The council’s annual plan had set aside money for a council-funded engagement person for infrastructure projects, who could talk things through with business owners.

“With the election period that person is not in place yet. So Angela and I expect this person to be put in place as soon as possible, so this doesn't happen to any other business.”

“It has been really hard for hospitality, they are just trying to find their feet again, pay off debt and this happens. It’s a complete oversight, and it’s not acceptable, I’ve unreservedly apologised. What I expect to see going forward is to negotiate with businesses who are going to be affected by these kinds of infrastructure projects and figure out a time when it’s good to do the work”

Southgate hadn’t been able to find out if the Quarries could get compensation for loss of business.