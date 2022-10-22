One person treated at the scene after van rolls in Nelson street

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency NZ were all called to an incident in Nelson on Saturday when a van rolled. (File photograph)

One person was treated for minor injuries on Saturday morning after a van rolled in a Nelson street.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified shortly after 5.30am that a vehicle had rolled along Toi Toi St, between Emano and Rimu streets.

Hato Hone St John was notified at 5.37am and sent two ambulances.

“We assessed and treated one patient with minor injuries at the scene,” a St John spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said an arrangement was made for the van to be towed.

Fire and Emergency NZ was also called to the incident.