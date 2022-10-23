Blocked section of Ruby Bay road at 'high risk' of further slips

Slips along Stafford Drive in Ruby Bay prompted the closure in August of the section of the road above McKee Domain. A decision on the future of the road is awaited.

As Tasman District Council considers whether it can clear and reopen slip-covered Stafford Drive at Ruby Bay, a report reveals an estimated 5270 cubic metres of material is covering the 530m affected stretch of road.

A geotechnical risk assessment report, prepared for the council by Downer, says weathering and rain-induced slips are “very common” along that section of Stafford Drive under the Ruby Bay bluffs, about 26km west of Nelson.

The area experienced “significant slope instability and failure” during a storm in August, which hammered the Nelson-Tasman region. In the five days to August 20, a total of 182mm of rain was recorded at a weather station in nearby Māpua.

About “six clusters of slips” now cover the stretch of Stafford Drive at the bluffs, blocking the road to the north and the south. Part of the garden from one of the properties above the site was also “lost” onto Stafford Drive below.

READ MORE:

* One slip too many? Landslides raise questions about Ruby Bay road's future

* Plan for slip-affected road in Tasman district likely two weeks away

* Slips, coastal inundation pose threat to Ruby Bay scenic route



Braden Fastier/Stuff About “six clusters of slips” have been identified on the affected section of Stafford Drive.

Since August 18, that section of Stafford Drive has been closed. There is usually an average of 1775 traffic movements a day on the road, which is part of the Ruby Coast Scenic Route.

Slips are expected to “continue in geological time until the cliffs reach a stable angle”.

“The road is at a high risk of being inundated by slip debris in the future,” the geotechnical report says. “There are options to be considered for the future of the road, to close it or reclaim it, both of which have economic and societal impacts.”

Five options for the future of that stretch of Stafford Drive are listed in the report, which goes on to discuss two – the decommissioning of the road or its reclamation.

If the road was closed and the material left in place, slips would still occur over time “plus erosion of the debris fan”.

“It is likely the properties above will gradually lose land, how much is hard to predict.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Slip-affected Stafford Drive in Ruby Bay has been closed since a deluge hit the Nelson-Tasman region in August 2022. (video first published August 23)

Material was also expected to continue falling onto the road if it was reclaimed.

“Mitigation of future slips and debris falling onto the road needs to be managed through operational management, such as closing the road when it rains or trimming vegetation that is getting too big.”

As they grow, the likes of gorse bushes and trees contribute too much weight to the slope and can topple, bringing additional root ball material and deposits with them, the report says.

“A large amount of vegetation was observed to have slipped in the southern area of the road. At the northern end, the smaller bushes and trees planted at the boundary of the section were observed in the slipped debris below.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff A geotechnical risk assessment report recommends the slip-affected section of Stafford Drive remains closed to all traffic and pedestrians for now, due to the conditions at the site and the potential risk to road users.

The cliffs are made of Moutere gravel, described as a poorly to moderately well sorted clay-bound gravel containing up to boulder-sized clasts of quartzofeldspathic​ sandstone. During weathering, the clay material breaks down releasing the sands and gravel, which are easily eroded by rain.

Those steep cliffs rise 19m to 25m above the road at an angle of 60 to 70 degrees. Below the road, the bush-clad slope falls away to the McKee camp site and beach at an angle of between 25 and 38 degrees.

Due to the conditions at the site and the potential risk to road users, the report recommends that section of Stafford Drive remains closed to all traffic and pedestrians until a decision on the long-term plan for the road has been considered.

In a statement on Tuesday, council transportation manager Jamie McPherson said a plan for the road was expected to take a couple of weeks.