A person has died in a Waikato crash just north of Hamilton.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash on Horotiu Road, off SH39. They were notified about 11am on Saturday.

The road was reopened shortly before 6pm, Police said.

A person near the scene said there was a large group of Rebel gang members in the police cordon and a number of their bikes were near-by.

They were told the crash was between a car and motorbike.