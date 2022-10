A rolled vehicle has caused power lines to come down over State Highway 2 at South Wairarapa.

State Highway 2 at South Wairarapa is blocked after a vehicle rolled, causing power lines to come down across the road.

The crash happened about 2.15pm on Saturday at Tauherenikau, between Featherston and Greytown, according to police.

The occupant of the vehicle was understood to be injured, police said.

Motorists were asked to take alternative routes.