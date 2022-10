A rolled vehicle has caused power lines to come down over State Highway 2 at South Wairarapa.

State Highway 2 at South Wairarapa is open again after a car hit a power pole and brought live wires down.

The crash happened about 2.15pm on Saturday at Tauherenikau, between Featherston and Greytown, according to police.

Police said the driver in the car had a medical incident but there were no injuries from the crash, though live power lines were brought down.

The highway was blocked but reopened just after 7pm.