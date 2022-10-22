Motorcyclist critically injured in Taupō crash

A person is in a critical condition after a motorbike crash near Lake Taupō (file photo)

A motorcyclist is being airlifted to hospital after a crash on the western side of Lake Taupō.

Emergency services were called just before 2pm to a crash involving a single motorbike on SH32 at Waihāhā, at the intersection with Te Putu Rd.

The rider of the motorcycle is said to be critically injured.

Traffic control is in place, so drivers will be able to get through, however, the road will be closed for a short time while a helicopter lands to take the rider to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and drivers are asked to take alternate routes if possible.