220 litres of hydrochloric acid spilled on a logging ship

Six fire trucks are at the scene of a chemical spill at Port Otago. (file photo)

Two burst drums have caused a chemical spill at Port Otago, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

Port Chalmers chief fire officer Stephen Hill said about 220 litres of hydrochloric acid were spilled on a logging ship.

“Two drums were split open by a log being dropped on board the ship,” he said.

No-one was injured and firefighters were helping clean up the spill, he said.

A spokesperson said Fire and Emergency responded to a chemical spill on a vessel at Port Otago, Port Chalmers, near Dunedin at 5.28pm Saturday.

Six fire trucks were at the scene.

The two drums were each 220L and both were half empty when they burst.

Port Otago is owned by Otago Regional Council.

In 2015, firefighters removed a seriously injured worker through the window of a toppled crane at Port Otago. The straddle container carrier fell on the wharf while the operator helped unload a vessel.