Man in his 30s dies after quad bike rolls in Dunedin

The scene of a quad bike fatality in Dunedin.

A man in his 30s has died after a quad bike rolled on a property in Dunedin.

A police spokesperson said police were called after a quad bike rolled at a property on Dalziel Rd, Mount Grand, shortly before 5pm on Saturday.

“Sadly, a man in his 30s on the bike has died,” she said.

Police were making routine enquiries into the death, which was expected to be referred to the coroner.

It would be the fourth fatality on a quad bike this year.

According to data from WorkSafe, it received 668 serious harm, injury or illness notifications between 2010 and 2022.

A total of 77 people were killed on quad bikes in the workplace between 2006 and 2022.

In 2019, a coroner recommended WorkSafe, MBIE, ACC, and Federated Farmers work together to review minimum safety standards for quad bikes similar to a review undertaken by authorities in Australia.

According to coronial statistics, 99 people were killed in quad bike incidents between 2007 and 2019.

Coroner Brigitte Windley said it was frustrating Kiwis continued to die unnecessarily in quad bike crashes while centralised efforts to improve quad bike safety lagged behind other countries.