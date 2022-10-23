Man armed with knife allegedly attacks customers, injuring one, at Four Square in Auckland's St Heliers

The attack happened at Four Square in St Heliers on Saturday evening.

A man armed with a knife ran through a Four Square shop in Auckland, attempting to stab customers, police say.

One customer suffered minor injuries as the man hit out at two people in the store with a knife at the St Heliers Bay Rd store about 7.30pm on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

A witness, who was outside the shop with friends when the incident unfolded, said she saw a man with a weapon, who appeared “pretty out of it”.

“We got away from there pretty quickly because. We didn't know what else could happen.”

The accused, in his 20’s, was heavily intoxicated, a police spokesperson said.

Foodstuffs New Zealand confirmed the incident happened at one of their shops, Four Square St Heliers.

Head of public relations Emma Wooster said a customer was hurt by a person who came into the store with a knife on Saturday evening.

“The incident was completely random and unprovoked,” Wooster said.

Police and ambulance were immediately called, she said.

“This is a terrible thing to have happened, we’re extremely thankful no one was seriously injured and we’re doing all we can to support the customer who was hurt and the team members in the store at the time.”

Wooster said they have a continued and high focus on keeping their team and customers safe, and violence or abuse of any kind was never tolerated in their stores.

“While random incidents like this one may not always be preventable, this sad event shows just how much we must continue our focus on safety, using all the tools and measures we have available to help us to keep our teams and customers safe every day.”

Torika Tokalau/Stuff The attack was believed to be a random and unprovoked incident.

The Four Square was open for business as usual on Sunday.

A local living nearby said he hadn't heard about the incident until he visited the store on Sunday.

“This is where I buy my fruits and vegetables, it’s the last place you'd think anything like this could happen.

“People that work here are young, I can't imagine what they must be going though. I hope they're getting the help they need, and the young man also."

The man was arrested and will appear in court next week.