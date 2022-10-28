NZ's first Melanesian Festival a success, set to be bigger, better next year

People from the Melanesian part of the Pacific celebrated their cultures in the first festival of its kind in the country.

Organisers of New Zealand’s first ever Melanesian Festival have hailed the event a success, and want it to be an annual event to celebrate the “lesser popular group of the Pacific”.

The festival, celebrating the culture and people of New Zealand’s Melanesian group, from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands, was held in west Auckland on Saturday.

There are about 25,000 Melanesians in New Zealand – mostly from Fiji, with a growing population from the other three nations.

The event attracted more than 8000 people, with some groups travelling from outside of Auckland to be a part of the festival.

READ MORE:

* New Year Honours: Lower Hutt's Glorious Oxenham has promoted Melanesian culture for 25 years

* Ni-Vanuatu labourers score for fun in South Canterbury

* Myth busting: Popping the cork on the no booze rule for overseas workers



Festival director Alipate Traill said they were blown away with the response.

“The idea has been in the pipeline for a few years, but we never got around to it. After coming out of Covid, we thought now was the best time as any to reconnect with each other,” Traill said.

He said there was not much knowledge of the Melanesian part of the Pacific, with Polynesians (people from places like Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands and Niue) being the most-represented Pacific peoples in New Zealand.

“Melanesians are the older cultures of the Pacific, but we’re the lesser popular group of the Pacific.

“We don’t have too many of our communities here because our islands are large and our land sustains us, but it’s always good to celebrate the older and richer histories of the Pacific.”

Save the Children Annies from Vanuatu speaks at a Children's Press Conference about living in the most vulnerable country in the Pacific.

“We are all connected in the Pacific, a lot of people don’t realise that we have places like the Rennel and Bellona provinces in the Solomon Islands, Rotuma in Fiji, that have people that look like Polynesians but are tied to Melanesia.”

Traill said the festival would return next year in Auckland.

Ni-Vanuatu community advocate Leina Isno said it was about time Melanesians had their own annual festival.

Isno, from Lawa village, of the Denemus tribe on Malekula Island, said as one of the unrecognised groups in the Pacific, the festival had potential to be even bigger.

Supplied Vanuatu, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands are part of the Melanesian group of the Pacific.

“The chances of getting Melanesians seen and represented is a struggle, so it’s been a long time coming,” Isno said.

Isno was involved in the advocacy work around the culture of Melanesia and with RSE workers from Vanuatu.

She said it was crucial that there was a fair representation of the Pacific in Aotearoa.

“We bring to the table as much as the larger Pacific cultures, we may be smaller in numbers, but we have communities represented all over New Zealand.

“We don’t usually see Melanesian culture displayed in New Zealand and the festival was an incredible way of showcasing our diversity. It was beautiful to see.”