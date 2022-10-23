Suspicious package located at Auckland Airport as police, defence force investigate

There were reports of a suspicious package at the airport.

Police are attending an incident at Auckland Airport after a suspicious package was found on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said the suspicious package was located during routine scanning at a warehouse building in Auckland.

The warehouse is at Auckland Airport, but is separate to the airport terminals.

Police said it was not a public area.

“There is no threat to the public, and staff working in the warehouse have cleared the building while the Defence Force responds,” police said.

Access to the airport was not affected, however some roads near the warehouse are blocked.

Fire and Emergency Services New Zealand said two fire trucks were at scene following reports of an incident near the airport at 7.50am.

The fire crew left the scene at 9.26am.

Auckland Transport, on its social media page, tweeted two bus stops were closed due to a police incident, and travellers should expect delays.

At 9.40am, AT said all roads were fully open and bus services had returned to normal.