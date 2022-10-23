Zambia and Japan to kick off Women's World Cup in Hamilton

Zambia will play in the first Hamilton match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Pictured is Zambian player Margaret Belemu, left, in a tussle with Ludmila Team Brazil during a match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Zambia and Japan will be the first teams to face off in Hamilton for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup - an event the mayor says will put the city in front of a one billion strong global audience.

At the World Cup draw on Saturday night it was revealed that the July 22 match will be the first of five at the Waikato Stadium, with the teams, supporters and spectators descending on Hamilton expected to be a shot in the arm for the local economy.

The following matches will see Switzerland facing Norway on July 25, Vietnam vs Play-off Group A winners, Group E on July 27, Costa Rica vs Zambia on July 31 and Sweden vs Argentina on August 2.

The Football Ferns kick off their campaign playing Norway at Eden Park on July 20.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief Nicola Greenwell expected an economic boost to the region, and said an impact report would be put together in the wake of the draw “to provide details on the visitor numbers and economic benefit that the city and region will receive”.

“An event of this calibre delivers not only excellent economic and community benefits during the event dates but with the televised coverage the global profile worldwide that the city will receive also has a long-lasting legacy,” she said.

Greenwall was also confident Hamilton’s accommodation and hospitality sectors, like elsewhere in the country struggling with staffing issues at present, will be able to cater to an influx of visitors.

“The labour market is proving challenging across the country right now in many sectors but we are hopeful we will see some alleviation by tournament time,” she said.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images Players, their teams, international representatives and national and international fans are expected for the tournament. Pictured is Japan’s Yuika Sugasawa during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

“Our regional tourism, events and hospitality operators are consummate professionals and we’ve no doubt will deliver exceptional service and manaakitanga for teams, media, visitors and spectators during the tournament.

“The accommodation shortages the city faces – and this was evident prior to Covid – coupled with the scale of visitation around the tournament means that not only will our city accommodation providers all benefit from visitor nights, our wider Waikato and neighbouring regions will too.”

Greenwell’s optimism was echoed by Southgate.

She said it was too early to speculate on visitor numbers but early ticket sales have hit record numbers, and airline seats into New Zealand and Australia are “very heavily booked”.

“This will bring with it the players, their teams, international representatives and national and international fans to Hamilton from across the globe,” Southgate said.

“If every visitor spent $200 a day in our city, that’s a lot of new money coming into the economy and a huge boost to local businesses.”

Mike Walen/Supplied Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the World Cup was a chance to showcase the city to a global television audience of up to a billion people.

“While we know there’s been pressure on the hospo sector, our local operators are gearing up to provide the best hospitality and service they can,” she said.

“They’re excited at the chance to host visitors from around the world.”

The council is encouraging people to look a hotel options, Air BnB and the like, and is also “ looking into options around what we can do to provide more accommodation in and around the city”.

Hosting World Cup games in Hamilton will have another benefit too, according to Sport Waikato chief Matthew Cooper.

“Hosting major women’s sporting events helps to show women and girls what is achievable and allows young girls to dream big,” he said.

“It also demonstrates to a wider audience why women’s sport is worth supporting and championing - these are world class players with as much skill and passion for their sport and country as males have, and that deserves to be in the spotlight.”