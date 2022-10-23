Road closed and three seriously injured in Te Awamutu crash

The crash on SH3 in Te Awamutu happened near the intersection with Golf Rd.

A serious crash on SH3 in Te Awamutu temporarily closed a stretch of road near the intersection with Golf Rd.

Waka Kotahi announced the closure at 10.35am on Sunday and said detours were in place via Golf Rd and Cambridge Rd. The road was open again by 11.30am.

A police spokesperson said the crash was between two cars and three people have been left with serious injuries, one with moderate injuries.

The incident occurred about 9.40am and police had the road closed until a tow truck could clear it.