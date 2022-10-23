MSD motels cost Rotorua's visitor economy $17m in three months, report says

Many of the motels used for emergency housing are concentrated on Rotorua’s Fenton St, now dubbed ‘MSD Mile’ by residents.

Emergency housing motels in Rotorua have put social issues “front and centre” for visitors, and cost the tourism hub’s economy $17m in just the three months to July.

That’s according to a report commissioned by Rotorua NZ, the body charged with attracting visitors, over fears negative perceptions created by the MSD motels situation are slowing Rotorua’s slower recovery.

The report, from Benje Patterson, said Rotorua’s visitor spend would have been $17m higher in the three months to July had it recovered in line with the rest of the country.

“And if current trends persist then Rotorua could lose $92m of visitor spending over a 12-month period.”

1 NEWS It comes as a new report reveals some tourists are avoiding the town due to safety concerns.

Reputational damage to the tourism centre has long been a concern of Rotorua NZ, with chief executive Andrew Wilson telling Stuff back in April that the use of so many of the city’s motels, and the associated background hum of crime and anti-social behaviour, was hampering efforts to draw in visitors.

The report also noted media coverage of the situation, with 1570 reports over the past year highlighting safety and social problems in Rotorua, “isn’t helping”.

“Detailed analysis compared to other tourism destinations highlights that Rotorua’s poor performance is unique,” the report said.

“Demand has returned with gusto in virtually every destination in New Zealand’s visitor economy.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Rotorua NZ chief Andrew Wilson has been critical of the impact Rotorua’s MSD motels, especially the mixed model motels, is having on the tourism hub’s reputation.

Data included in the report noted that while national guest nights hit 86% of their 2019 level in the three months to July, in Rotorua that figure was 50%.

“Visitor spending in Rotorua was at 84% of its 2019 level, inflation adjusted, compared to nationally where spending had already fully recovered to 101% of its 2019 level.”

While spending is down, the number of travellers citing safety concerns as a reason for not visiting has increased from 5.8% in 2018 to 11% this year.

The report also noted visitor operators were in a difficult position, as they can “easily tweak what products they are pitching to visitors, but have little influence over the overarching perceptions of safety in Rotorua”.

Ironically, the report notes, the number of people in Rotorua reporting being a victim of crime has actually fallen from its 2020 peak.

“The reality is that these social challenges have been put front and centre of the visitor,” the report said.

The report also took aim at the so-called mixed model, which sees MSD clients and visitors under the same roof.

“Some travellers are discovering upon arrival that their sense of holiday indulgency must coincide with observing people in the most challenging social situations,” the report said.

“Perceptions of Rotorua as a destination have deteriorated over the last few years, with an increasing proportion of potential travellers saying they don’t want to visit Rotorua.”