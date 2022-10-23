Sibling makes emotional appeal for missing Marokopa children 'living like fugitives'

Tom Phillips, far right, and his three children, first came to national attention when they disappeared in September 2021.

The missing Marokopa children are caught in an “adults’ game”, says a sibling in an emotional plea for help to raise a reward for information that helps find them.

“Bring my siblings home,” said a Sunday post on the Missing Marokopa Children page - even if it means giving their father Thomas Phillips amnesty.

A warrant was issued for Phillips’ arrest after he failed to appear in Te Kūiti District Court in January on a charge of wasting police time and resources in relation to the family’s first disappearance.

A search for Phillips and his children – Jayda Jin, Maverick and Ember – had been going on ever since, captivating the nation and frustrating police and searchers.

Storm Dawson, the eldest sister of the children now aged 9, 7, and 6, launched a Givealittle page in October in the belief a reward was the most effective way to find the children.

At the time of writing, $3285 had been raised towards a goal of $10,000, and fundraising is due to finish early November.

A Sunday Facebook update, by an unnamed second-oldest sibling, said “My family and close friends went through hell last year.”

The poster also said they had been cut off from the children for about a year “before this happened” and felt Phillip’s actions had “malicious intent”.

“What he’s doing now, keeping my siblings away and hiding them, I imagine him doing with glee, knowing he’s hurting us all.”

“What’s happening is an adults’ game and something I wish my siblings were removed from in the beginning.”

However, they said Phillips could be granted an amnesty “for all I care, but bring my siblings home”.

The poster was worried about the effect living in hiding would have on the children.

“They’re living like fugitives. All they’re learning is to hide and if that’s what they’re shown love to be they’re going to be three traumatised individuals in the future.”

Someone somewhere would have contact with Phillips, “and maybe told someone else”, the post said.

“If child welfare doesn’t speak to them maybe money will.”