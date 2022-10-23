Teenager critically hurt as four children - one aged just 10 - involved in late-night crash

Four children were in a car when it crashed in Christchurch in the early hours of Saturday.

A teenager is in a critical condition after being thrown from an allegedly stolen vehicle driven by a 15-year-old when it collided with a car before smashing into power poles and a post box in a late-night crash.

Four people were in the car, the youngest just 10 years old, when it crashed in Linwood, Christchurch, at 3.30am on Saturday.

Officers spotted the vehicle on Bealey Ave and signalled for it to stop on Stanmore Rd over concerns it had been stolen, but the 15-year-old driver fled, Superintendent Lane Todd said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The car collided with another vehicle before smashing into power poles and a post box

Police did not initiate a pursuit.

The vehicle hit another car at the intersection of Stanmore Rd and Gloucester St, before careening into the power poles and post box.

The sole occupant of the second car was uninjured.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The crash happened at the junction of Gloucester St and Stanmore Rd in Christchurch.

“While the teenage driver and back-seat passengers, aged 10 and 13, were uninjured, a 15-year-old front-seat passenger was critically injured after being ejected from the vehicle,” said Todd.

“This was a confronting scene which will unfortunately have a lasting impact on many people. Our thoughts are with those involved, including the first responders.”

One person has been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on Tuesday.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.