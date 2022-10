Traffic control is in place in Takapuna after a car hit a power pole early on Sunday.

Motorists are being redirected around a crash on Auckland’s North Shore after a car brought down power lines early Monday morning.

A car hit a power pole on Lake Rd, Belmont just after 6am, bringing down the overhead electrical lines, a police spokesperson confirmed.

One person was taken from the car without any serious injuries.

However, traffic control is in place between Bardia St and Eversleigh Rd.