The hunt for an 'extremely rare' war trophy buried somewhere in Dunedin

Military history buffs say a war trophy, so rare it would be “a world heritage piece” if found, could be buried in Dunedin’s own backyard.

The Otago Military Historical Society, supported by an archaeologist, the Dunedin City Council and University of Otago geologists, are narrowing in on the location of a “massive” siege gun, possibly seized from the Ottomans during World War I.

Their research points to it being buried in the Oval, a popular sports field, where a German-made howitzer siege gun and two smaller artillery pieces were displayed until 1936.

Peter Trevathan​, chair of the Otago Military Historical Society, said it was important to find the trophy because it represented battles that New Zealanders needed to remember.

“If restorable, it should go back to where it was... this was it’s home,” he said.

He said there were only two or three left in the world, making it “extremely rare”, and if recovered, it would “put Dunedin on the map”.

National Library The trophy guns were German made, from left a 10cm field gun, a 13.5cm siege gun and a 77mm FK ‘16.

The 13.5cm German-built howitzer (a long-range weapon similar to a cannon and a mortar), believed to weigh up to 9 tonnes, was one of thousands of war trophies transported back to New Zealand.

The trophies were often used as temporary war memorials, or brought over in the hopes they would form part of a National War Museum to fund benefits for disabled servicemen.

However, growing anti-war sentiment in the 1930s led to these trophies gradually being removed from public display.

The decision on the Dunedin howitzer was made at a council meeting in 1936. In a thesis on war trophies by historian Dr Aaron Fox, referring to old newspaper clippings, several councillors said at the time they were concerned “symbols of conquest” could foster a pro-war sentiment in children.

But the council wanted to dispose of the guns at zero cost. Jeremy Moyle​, an archaeologist for Origin Consultants, said the gun would have required more than a dozen horses to pull.

“[It was] so enormous it was too large for them to scrap, effectively,” Moyle said.

Sinead Gill/Stuff So far, research pointed to the large gun – which would be a rare discovery if found – being buried near the Boer War memorial in Dunedin.

“If you’re going to dispose of something that’s so big that you can’t move it very far... you’re probably going to dump it straight where it was.”

Moyle, who was helping the society on a voluntary basis, said the indentations on the ground in front of the memorial made it the logical place to start digging.

University of Otago geologist Andrew Gorman had scanned the area with a metal detector, Trevathan said, which backed the surface-level observations.

On October 21, the volunteers dug two test pits on the Oval, near the Boer War memorial the trophies had previously been displayed with.

Although neither test pit was successful, Trevathan remained optimistic.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Archaeologist Jeremy Moyle volunteered his time to help the military history buffs, identifying remnants of early pākehā settlers on the sports field.

“We got a bunch of different hits [during the scan], so we’ll get Andrew again to do a deeper penetration. With him, hopefully we’ll get the readings we need to find where she is,” he said.

He said his group was involved in recovering other trophies disposed of in Dunedin, as well as restoring war graves, memorials and information boards, but finding the howitzer would be their most impressive feat.

Once found, their first step would be to do a full excavation of the site and bring along experts to ensure no more damage would be done.