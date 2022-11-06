On your trike, but safely, says young cycling enthusiast

Liam Carter would like to see more cyclists on the road

Liam Carter enjoys nothing more than having his own independence by getting on his trike around the streets of Hamilton.

But he’s well aware that at times it can be risky.

Carter, 15, has cerebral palsy, so his trike allows him mobility to get to school, work and socialise.

“I can’t walk long distances, so the bike gets me places.”

He would like to see better driver education when it comes to bikes and motor vehicles sharing the road, along with better cycling facilities.

“The bike lanes are too narrow for older riders and those with disabilities.”

His concern is so great he created a group called Ride your Trike NZ.

“Basically we are advocating to councils to make courses and campaigns around safety, as a lot of people can’t get from A to B without being yelled at.”

Carter always rides with a helmet and high vis and at night has lights on his bike, he also has addition of a horn.

“I have had a couple of swear at me, but that is a normal angry driver aggression towards cyclist, but you get used to it.

“I use the horn if they’re blocking the bike lane or cutting me off, which is usually every couple of days.”

He said there are some good cycle lanes, but there are still others that need work. And he’s been trying to work with the Hamilton City Council to improve infrastructure, as there are plenty of places that the trike could tip over and “cause serious injury”.

He has been enjoying Claudelands bridge being closed while work continued on an upgrade to the intersection.

“I think it should be closed off permanently because there are not many bridges that are safe for cycling. The cycle wands are good until people knock them over, steal them.”

Carter said it does go both ways, with people not knowing the road rules in vehicles and on bikes especially on the road.

He would like to see more people out on their bikes, especially trikes.

“I rarely see them around Hamilton, but I know they’re out there. It will save you cost on fuel, and it will give you mental health, a bit of exercise.”