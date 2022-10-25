One dead after crash involving car and pedestrian in south Auckland

One person died after a serious crash in Weymouth involving a pedestrian and car on Tuesday.

One person has died after an incident involving a car and a pedestrian early on Tuesday.

Emergency services are on the scene at the intersection of Mahia Rd and Sandwick Drive in Weymouth, south Auckland, where traffic has been stopped.

A police spokesperson said one person has died.

Police were called to the scene around 5am, the spokesperson said.

She said the road would remain closed and advised people to avoid the area if possible.

Buses are also being diverted around the crash site, with the 361 route missing a number of bus stops in the area, according to Auckland Transport.

Ravi Nair who lives close to the intersection said he was woken by police at 6.45am who wanted to access footage from his security camera.

Nair said cars speed on the road and last year there were two crashes right in front of his house, one of which crashed through his fence.

The death brings the long weekend’s road toll to five, as it happened before Tuesday’s 6am cut-off to count towards the statics.

Of the other four deaths on the roads this Labour Weekend, three were on Saturday and one was on Monday afternoon.

David White/Stuff Traffic on Mahia Rd has been blocked as police investigate.

One person died in a single-vehicle crash on High St in Taita, Lower Hutt about 11am on Saturday.

Another person died in a crash involving two vehicles on Hamilton’s Horotiu Rd near State Highway 39 about 11am.

A third person died following a crash on SH35, about 6km north of Waihau Bay in the Bay of Plenty about 10.35pm on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, a crash near Te Awamutu injured four people – three of them seriously – and closed part of SH3.

Ministry of Transport The Government is working on a road safety strategy to drive substantial improvements in road safety in New Zealand. (Video first published in December 2019)

Prior to the weekend, superintendent Steve Greally said any death on the road was one too many.

“We need everyone to play their part in reducing the amount of death and injury on the roads – police and our road safety partners can only do so much,” he said.

There were seven deaths from crashes at Labour Weekend last year, and eight in 2020, according to Te Manatū Waka (the Ministry of Transport).