Stolen babies: Unwed mothers forced to give up children demand government apology

Kaaren Svendsen has never forgotten the terrible day her baby was stolen away. "I heard the crying for years."

Thousands of unwed Kiwi mothers had their babies taken away from them during the post-war decades. Nearing the ends of their lives many are still fighting for a government apology, as Katie Doyle reports.

Kaaren Svendsen curled up on a hospital bed and sobbed as the cries of her stolen newborn echoed in her head.

She’d been asking nurses where her baby was as she recovered from giving birth.

“I went looking for her. I could hear her crying. I knew that she was the baby that was crying because all the other babies were out with their mothers being fed.

READ MORE:

* Irish PM says 'perverse' morality drove unwed mothers' homes

* Lucky mum from 'baby scoop' era backs calls for an inquiry into forced adoption

* Petitioners wanting inquiry into forced adoption practices await fate

* Investigate forced adoption, mothers plead



Christel Yardley/Stuff Kaaren Dunn (Svendsen) was made to swear on a bible that she wouldn’t search for her stolen child.

“I went to the door and a nurse chased me away and told me I was not allowed to go in there.”

Svendsen, exhausted, was also fighting an infection that developed after the midwife ripped out her placenta. She was made to swear on a bible that she would never again search for her stolen child.

Forced adoptions

It was years before Svendsen saw her daughter again. The child was placed for adoption against her wishes – a common practise in the post-war decades, when society thought it was improper for a single unwed mother to raise children on her own.

From the late 1940s through to the early 1970s thousands of young women had their children forcibly taken off them under the guise that everyone would be better off for it.

The cruel practise guaranteed a supply of newborn infants for married couples unable to have children; particularly for men who found their fertility impacted by their service in World War II.

The Government has never apologised to the mothers who had their babies taken away and time is running out, with many of them now in their 80s.

Svendsen, now 76, is firm about wanting an apology, and recounts her experience with clarity despite the decades that have passed.

She’s now called Kaaren Dunn, but wants to make one thing clear before the interview gets underway at her Kawerau home.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Kaaren Dunn was forced to give her baby daughter up for adoption as a young unwed mother.

“I'm going to use my maiden name, Kaaren Svendsen. The reason I'm doing that is because that was the girl that had her baby taken. That's not me now.”

At 18, Svendsen managed to fly under the radar during early pregnancy until her mother noticed the ongoing vomiting, and made arrangements for a secret birth.

The teen was whisked away to Nelson, where she lived with a family who expected her to complete all the household duties and attend dinner with them only once a week.

Svendsen was isolated and had only her unborn child for comfort.

“I used to talk to her every day. I made myself a maternity dress while I was staying with the people… I think that was quite amazing, considering the stress that I was under.”

Svendsen was placed under general anaesthetic to give birth even though she’d had an easy pregnancy, and her baby was taken while she was unconscious.

Crying that lasted years

On her return home, Svendsen got a job working night shifts. She would sleep all day and avoid people as best she could.

However, she fell pregnant again soon after, much to her mother’s disgust.

“[My mother] was pretty forthright about it. ‘Once is a mistake, twice you’re a slut. That’s it, end of story, you get married’.”

Stuff archive Unmarried mothers faced huge social pressure to give up their babies born out of wedlock.

The marriage was unhappy. Svendsen kept quiet about her stolen baby, and thought about ending her own life.

“The suicidal feelings were as a result of having my daughter’s voice crying in my head, which went on for years and years and years.”

Life moved on, more children followed and Svendsen married again, but her trauma lingered.

The baby scoop era

Getting pregnant as a teenager was easy during the ‘baby scoop’ era of the 1950s-1970s, partly because it was illegal to even discuss contraception if you were under the age of 16.

Adoption researcher Dr Anne Else, who is an adoptee herself, says there was a surge in forced adoption when children born during the post-war baby boom reached adolescence and started exploring their sexuality.

At the same time, many married men were struggling with infertility following their time in the war, says Else.

Adoption seemed like the perfect solution to both problems and Else stresses it was done with the best of intentions.

Supplied Adoption researcher Dr Anne Else says many unwed single mothers were left with few options.

“Before World War II illegitimate children would often end up in institutions, and would die at a very high rate,” she says.

“So people thought that giving a baby to a couple who wanted one, and taking it from a mother who obviously wasn't going to be able to cope was a kind of humane thing to do.”

Else explains there wasn’t a single policy for forced adoptions; rather a lack of options meant struggling unwed single mothers were left with little choice.

Those who did want to try and keep their babies ran up against powerful social forces, with doctors, families and religious institutions working to remove their children.

“The line was, ‘if you really love your baby, you will give it up for adoption, because it will have a good life with a married couple who will love it and look after it’,” says Else.

Fathers were often totally excluded from the picture or sometimes refused to engage, and Else explains the situation was even worse if the young father was Māori and the young mother was Pākehā.

Stuff archive Women were told their babies would have better lives if they were raised by established families.

“The Pākehā girl's parents were [often] horrified that the father was Māori, and they didn't want her to have anything at all to do with him,” she says.

Some Māori families tried to intervene to raise the child, but were told “no, it’s going to a Pākehā family”.

By the late 1960s the number of babies up for adoption outnumbered the families wanting to take them, and mothers were becoming more determined to keep their children.

Social workers were also increasingly concerned by how distressing the forced adoption process was for young mothers.

The introduction of the Domestic Purposes Benefit in 1973 was another turning point, offering women support to keep their children.

Abortion or adoption

Dorothy Kowalski says having her baby taken away left her feeling like a “dead person wandering around as if I’m alive”.

She was only ever offered two options by doctors when she got pregnant as an unmarried young woman in the early 1960s – abortion or adoption – and keeping the child was never discussed.

Supplied Dorothy Kowalski wants the Government to apologise for human rights violations against unwed mothers.

Kowalski’s gynaecologist arranged for her to live with the family of a GP until the baby was born.

“So you go into sort of hiding really,” she says. “You just live there and mind the kids a bit.”

Kowalski, now 83, gave birth in the back room of an Epsom hospital and was initially told she could not see her son.

“It was all sort of foggy. And I'm crying and saying ‘where's my baby? Where's my baby?’ And they say ‘it's better if you don't see him. The separation is supposed to be easier if you don't see or hold him’.”

Eventually, Kowalski was moved to a front room in the hospital and was able to bottle-feed her newborn.

She stayed for three weeks, telling staff she didn’t feel well enough to go home, relishing in the precious time with her newborn son.

After being discharged Kowalski returned to the hospital daily to see her baby, until one day he was gone.

Soon after, Kowalski moved to Australia and started a new life. She got married and had three more children, but never forgot the baby that was taken away.

She’s since reconnected with her lost son and they’ve forged a positive relationship, but she’s never forgotten the trauma of losing him.

Apology and redress

Dorothy Kowalski says the Government should apologise for the blatant human rights violations she and many others suffered.

She points to similar apologies in Australia, where both Victoria and the federal government apologised in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

Kowalski also joined the national Australian group ARMS (Association Representing Mothers Separated by adoption), which helped push through legislation allowing children and parents to find each other.

Maggie Wilkinson, whose daughter was taken in 1964 through the St Mary's Home for Unwed Mothers, says any government apology must come with meaningful change.

“An apology is nothing if it doesn't come with action,” she says. “Fine words disappear very quickly.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Maggie Wilkinson says an any government apology must come with meaningful change.

Wilkinson says redress could include dedicated helplines and counselling sessions for families harmed by forced adoption.

She adds it’s critical that mothers like her are consulted over any law changes.

“If you're going to have legislation that impacts on humans, have those humans at the table.”

‘Undoubtedly wrong’

Justice Minister Kiri Allan acknowledges “the harm and heartache caused to all those affected by forced adoptions in Aotearoa”.

“This period in our history that saw women forced to give up their children caused significant trauma and was undoubtedly wrong.”

Allan says the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry has provided an opportunity for those affected by forced adoptions to be heard.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Justice Minister Kiri Allan acknowledges the “harm and heartache” caused by forced adoptions.

“‘Unwed mothers’ homes operated by faith-based institutions have been examined within the Inquiry’s investigation and information about abuse within these homes has been provided to the Commission.”

Allan says it’s too early for any government decisions on an apology or redress.

“It’s important that we wait for the findings of the Royal Commission.”

The Government is reforming adoption laws, says Allan, to protect the rights of children while upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi and human rights obligations.

Living trauma

Back in Kawerau, Kaaren Svendsen says life is good. She’s a keen knitter and gardener, although the vege patch has struggled since a recent big frost.

She’s reconnected with the daughter who was taken, and they have a good relationship, but she says there’s still “a part of me missing”.

Svendsen says the impact of forced adoptions has caused lifelong trauma for many Kiwi whānau, and an apology is urgent as young parents who had their children forcibly taken now approach the ends of their lives.

She’s apprehensive about sharing her story, but wants people to know how much damage has been done.

“The trauma is still living inside my body, and I can’t get rid of it.”