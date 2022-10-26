Filmmaker releases new documentary on aftermath of suicide after losing five friends

Richard Lewis is producing a documentary series called Life after Suicide following the deaths of five of his friends.

After five friends took their own lives, including his best mate, Richard Lewis vowed he was not going to another funeral.

He also vowed to do something to ensure he doesn’t, recently releasing the first episode in a short documentary series that explores the aftermath of suicide on families and friends.

For Christchurch-based Lewis, the catalyst for the project came in June when a best friend he thought of as a brother died by suicide.

Angry, sad and looking for answers, the aspiring filmmaker wanted to show what life was like for the loved ones of those who had passed.

READ MORE:

* Suicide numbers rise in South Canterbury

* Drop in number of suspected suicides 'heartening', chief coroner says

* A life immersed in death: Former coroner charged with preventing suicide



“If I can show the aftermath and what the pain is like for those at the other end, it might help some people see what they would leave behind.”

Lewis also asks how those left behind can cope when faced with such a mentally and emotionally challenging event.

“You never forget. It scars your heart.”

Having suffered from mental health issues himself, Lewis understands what it is like to experience “intrusive” thoughts. He has subsequently made changes in his life, including reducing his alcohol intake due to its effect on his mood, and says he has a supportive wife he feels able to talk to.

1 NEWS New evidence shows a strong link between suicide and acute alcohol use. (Video first published in July 2022)

But he continues to be frustrated at the stigma he believes is stopping men like his mates from admitting how they are truly feeling.

Although a “touchy subject”, suicide was not exclusive, he said.

“Everyone has been affected by or knows someone affected by the issue.”

In the first episode, Lewis talks to the family and friends of Scott Michelle who died by suicide in 2015.

A close friend of Lewis, Michelle was described as living a “high speed life”. Friends said he was always happy and there was no indication that he might be struggling.

Since Michelle’s death, his brother describes feeling empty and his mother says she still has bad days seven years later. Both asked not to be named.

Creatively Captured By Diâor Richard Lewis is doing a documentary series on life after suicide following the deaths of five of his friends, including Scott Michelle who took his own life in 2015.

Michelle’s mother still asks herself why her son couldn’t have asked for help.

“I’ve just got to push on through,” she says.

All the funerals Lewis has attended have been large, but the outpouring of grief was something that was hidden away afterwards.

“I think it’s been swept under the rug,” he says.

Since the release of Life After Suicide, Lewis has received many supportive messages from people who have experienced the same trauma following the sudden death of a loved one. Many have spoken of the importance of talking openly about what it’s like and encouraged Lewis to continue.

The process has been cathartic for the Yoobee trained filmmaker, who feels he is better able to process what has happened and how it has impacted him after talking to others experiencing the same pain. He’s also written a song he will be releasing shortly called Fill my shoes.

Lewis’ documentary follows the release of the latest data on suspected suicides which shows the number of deaths registered is the lowest since 2013/14.

Figures released by the Office of the Chief Coroner show suspected suicides have decreased for the third consecutive year, with 538 people dying by suspected suicide in the year to June 30, down from 607 for the same period the previous year.

Overall, the suicide rate in New Zealand is now 10.2 suicides per 100,000 – in 2020/21 the rate was 11.6 deaths.

Canterbury has the lowest suspected suicide rate in the South Island at 8.7 per 100,000. The West Coast remains the highest in the South Island at 22.1.

South Canterbury recorded 16.6 per 100,000, the Southern district 15.2, and Nelson/Marlborough 10.4.

Suspected suicides among Māori nationally was slightly higher, with 137 deaths in 2021/22, compared to 134 in 2020/21.

For Pacific populations the rate was 9.9 per 100,000 (35 deaths), and 3.8 per 100,000 for Asian populations (32 deaths).

Men accounted for three-quarters (74.5%) of the number of suspected suicides in 2021/22.