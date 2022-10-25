Watch: Dramatic helicopter rescue after men fishing from dinghy fall overboard

Life Flight’s Westpac Rescue Helicopter rescued two men after they fell overboard from their dinghy.

Two men were winched up to a rescue chopper and a dog swam to safety in a dramatic Labour Day water rescue.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a dinghy out in Palliser Bay, Wairarapa, at 5.15pm on Monday evening.

The two men were originally about 500m from shore, but washed out about 1km from shore in a strong current as they waited for help.

Julian Burn, the winch operator who took the video with his helmet cam, said the rescue “went pretty smoothly”. Luckily they were spotted in the bay right away.

He has only winched people out of the water like this about three times in 15 years. In this type of rescue, a paramedic is sent down on the winch line and swims out, straps patients into a harness, and they are both hauled up to the helicopter together.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter/Supplied The two men were originally about 500m from shore, but washed out about 1km from shore in a strong current as they waited for help.

Winching was “all about communication” between the wincher and the pilot, Burn said.

It appeared the men and dog fell overboard while pulling up a fishing net. They had been in the water for some time when they were rescued and were wearing life jackets.

The helicopter crew were also concerned for the dog with the men, Burn said, but when the helicopter landed on the beach locals told them it had swum back to shore.

The crew assessed the condition of the men and they were both flown to Wellington Hospital with severe hypothermia.