'Bush doof': The 24-hour rave party two councils could not find

A 24-hour rave that left Lower Hutt residents unable to sleep on Saturday night, has one Lower Hutt resident doubting the competence of noise control officers.

The Bush Doof rave on Saturday and Sunday in the Wellington suburb of Horokiwi, could be heard in Lower Hutt suburbs, resulting in numerous complaints.

On Sunday the Hutt City Council said it could not find the source of the noise and it was working with the Wellington City Council to investigate.

Stuff, however, quickly found who was organising it and the location.

On Wednesday an organiser, who would not identify himself, told Stuff he would have turned the music down if he had been contacted by noise control.

“We are not out there to annoy people. That is why we did the gathering away from houses because we understand the sound can be loud.”

Neighbours were told in advance about the rave and he said he had organised parties in the Hutt Valley without any problems. It was never his intent to upset anyone and he had no idea the music travelled so far.

Hutt council environmental health manager Dean Bentley said the source of the noise had been hard to locate due to the geography of the area.

”Multiple areas were investigated throughout the night and into the morning in response to these complaints, however the source was unable to be identified.”

A meeting has been scheduled between the two councils and the noise control contractor to review this matter and look to see where any improvements can be made, he said.

The organised party played psychedelic trance or “psytrance” – described by Wikipedia as a “subgenre of trance music characterised by arrangements of rhythms and layered melodies created by high tempo riffs”.

Gregory Underwood​, who lives in Normandale, complained to the Wellington council saying he did not believe they could not find the party.

“I am astounded that someone (Stuff) who isn't paid to police these complaints was able to find the location of the party with relative ease, whilst the guards who are being paid to police noise control either didn't have any sense of direction or were Luddites incapable of canvassing Facebook.”

Maungaraki resident Godfrey Therkleson​ said he found the rave on Sunday morning and spoke to some party goers. He had rung the Wellington council and was told, he said, that they had no record of any complaints.

If a similar situation were to occur again, he said the two councils should have better systems in place to identify the noise source and work together.

Wellington council spokesman Richard MacLean said the council had no prior contact with organisers and could not find the rave. The council is trying to find the organisers but if the Horokiwi site is used again, the council would close it down.

The party was organised by Team Moksha, featuring 20 DJs. Partygoers spoken to on Sunday said between 100 and 150 people attended.

Videos posted on Facebook show a small crowd dancing in a woodland area with a DJ under a tarpaulin.

Underwood said the music seemed incredibly loud. A health condition makes him sensitive to loud music and he cannot understand why action was not taken.

“Noise control seemed ambivalent, and rather useless...due to my condition, loud noises trigger panic attacks and general anxiety, which is exhausting.”