Kayak found in search for French visitor who disappeared on Lake Rotorua

The man in this picture was last seen on Monday after taking a kayak out on Lake Rotorua, police say.

A kayak has been recovered in the search for a man missing on Lake Rotorua, police have announced.

The inflatable kayak matches the description of the one used by the man, a visitor from France.

It was located near the eastern shores, north of the SH33 and SH30 intersection, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said locating the kayak has now allowed them to narrow their search to an area east of Mokoia Island.

On Wednesday morning members of the Coastguard, Police SAR, and volunteers from LandSAR will begin their third day of searching for the man.

The man was reported overdue on Monday afternoon, and it is believed he was paddling in the Mokoia Island area.

Police still want to hear from anyone who may have seen this man or his kayak, likely at the northern end of the lake, on Monday afternoon.

If you have information that might help, please call 105 and quote event number P052355407.