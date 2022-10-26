Rāhui on Lake Rotomā after fatal crash

One person died in the crash at Lake Rotomā, near Rotorua, on Tuesday.

A rāhui has been place on Lake Rotomā after a fatal crash in the Bay of Plenty.

A person died after crashing into Lake Rotomā, about 40 minutes northeast of Rotorua on Tuesday.

They were pulled from the vehicle but could not be revived, police said.

In accordance with Te Kawa o Te Arawa, a rāhui has been placed on the entire lake.

Kawatapuarangi trustee Arapeta Tahana said the rāhui has been placed near the Matahi Rd intersection where the accident happened.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the bereaved, who are grieving and mourning the death of their loved one.

“Lake Rotomā is now in a state of tapu, whereby the placing of a rāhui is a safety measure which will allow the lake and the environment to replenish itself.”

A formal karakia has been conducted by local Rotomā hapū Ngāti Tamateatutahi – Ngāti Kawiti and the rāhui will be lifted Saturday.