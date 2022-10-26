Suspected stolen car driven by child seriously injures cyclist

Police are “making enquiries” after a cyclist was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car on Centaurus Rd in Christchurch. (File photo)

A cyclist was seriously injured when they were hit by a suspected stolen car that police believe was being driven by a child in Christchurch.

The incident happened on Centaurus Rd, Cashmere about 6.20pm on Tuesday. The driver didn’t stop to help the cyclist. They are yet to be located by police.

The cyclist, a man, remains in Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

It’s the second time this week a suspected stolen car driven by a youngster has collided with a cyclist.

On Monday, a woman was knocked off her bike on Daniels Rd, Redwood. She was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

On Wednesday, Stuff revealed out-of-control, thrill-seeking youths have propelled car thefts in Canterbury to record highs.

More than 400 vehicles were reported stolen across the district in August – about twice what was considered normal a few years ago.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Stolen cars, driven by children, have been used in ramraids in Christchurch in recent months. (File photo)

The numbers have been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year.

Many of the cars are thought to have been stolen by young people, who then drive them like maniacs, use them to commit crimes such as ramraids, and post videos of their antics on social media platforms, including TikTok and Snapchat.

Frustrated frontline cops say a change in the police’s pursuit policy nearly two years ago has left them largely powerless to stop children once they’re behind the wheel.

Instead, they often have to sit back and watch as the youths – some of whom can barely see over the steering wheel – speed, weave in and out of traffic, run red lights and drive on the wrong side of the road.

In some instances, the young car thieves have been known to deliberately ram, nudge or cut off other motorists, as they try to impress their passengers and followers on social media with increasingly reckless behaviour.

And it’s just a matter of time until they kill themselves, or an innocent member of the public, police sources said.

SUPPLIED Offenders ramraided a dairy on Roberts St in Lincoln in August.

About 3.30am on Saturday, a stolen car driven by a 15-year-old crashed on Stanmore Rd, to the east of central Christchurch. The 15-year-old front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries. Two others in the back seat, aged 10 and 13, emerged unscathed.

Prior to the crash, police had signalled for the car to stop, but it sped off. The officers did not give chase.

Young people from across the social spectrum have become involved in stealing cars, lured in by the excitement of driving and the rush of breaking the law and trying not to be caught, a police source said.

In December 2020, police changed their fleeing driver policy so that safety was prioritised over catching offenders immediately.

Under the revised policy, only scenarios where there is an immediate and obvious threat to life - such as a kidnapping or an active shooter - might justify a pursuit.

The police’s fleeing driver policy is again under review.

