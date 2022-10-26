Suspected stolen cars colliding with cyclists renew calls for improved Christchurch cycleways

Cycle lanes used to be nothing more than a painted line on a road. Do we need more costly segregated cycleways? Stuff senior reporter Will Harvie tests them both out before giving his verdict.

Reports of cars stolen by youths colliding with cyclists in Christchurch has reintroduced a decade-old question for the city – do we need more segregated cycleways?

A cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a suspected stolen car on Centaurus Rd, Cashmere about 6.20pm on Tuesday. The driver didn’t stop to help the cyclist. They are yet to be located by police.

The cyclist, a man, remains in Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

On Monday, a woman was knocked off her bike on Daniels Rd, Redwood. She was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Spokes Canterbury cycling club chair Don Babe said the collisions “definitely do not help” the Christchurch cycling landscape.

More cycleways separated from roads were needed to ensure cyclists’ safety, Babe said.

Tina Law/Stuff Cycleways have been a contentious issue at Christchurch City Council meetings for years since the quakes.

“Truly and distinctly separated cycleways, away from the road, would be a big, big help.”

The Hagley Park cycleway setup was a good example, Babe said, but he still would not be deterred from getting on his bike.

“I’m still going to ride, I started 55 years ago and I’m not going to stop.”

On Wednesday, Stuff revealed out-of-control, thrill-seeking youths have propelled car thefts in Canterbury to record highs.

More than 400 vehicles were reported stolen across the district in August – about twice what was considered normal a few years ago.

The numbers have been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Stolen cars, driven by children, have been used in ramraids in Christchurch in recent months. (File photo)

Many of the cars are thought to have been stolen by young people, who then drive them like maniacs, use them to commit crimes such as ramraids, and post videos of their antics on social media platforms, including TikTok and Snapchat.

Frustrated frontline cops say a change in the police’s pursuit policy nearly two years ago has left them largely powerless to stop children once they’re behind the wheel.

Instead, they often have to sit back and watch as the youths – some of whom can barely see over the steering wheel – speed, weave in and out of traffic, run red lights and drive on the wrong side of the road.

In some instances, the young car thieves have been known to deliberately ram, nudge or cut off other motorists, as they try to impress their passengers and followers on social media with increasingly reckless behaviour.

And it’s just a matter of time until they kill themselves, or an innocent member of the public, police sources said.

SUPPLIED Offenders ramraided a dairy on Roberts St in Lincoln in August.

About 3.30am on Saturday, a stolen car driven by a 15-year-old crashed on Stanmore Rd, to the east of central Christchurch. The 15-year-old front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries. Two others in the back seat, aged 10 and 13, emerged unscathed.

Prior to the crash, police had signalled for the car to stop, but it sped off. The officers did not give chase.

Young people from across the social spectrum have become involved in stealing cars, lured in by the excitement of driving and the rush of breaking the law and trying not to be caught, a police source said.

In December 2020, police changed their fleeing driver policy so that safety was prioritised over catching offenders immediately.

Under the revised policy, only scenarios where there is an immediate and obvious threat to life - such as a kidnapping or an active shooter - might justify a pursuit.

The police’s fleeing driver policy is again under review.

Tips to stop your car being stolen

Lock your car, and never leave your car unattended with the keys in it.

Park off the street, out of sight, or in a secure parking facility.

Fit an alarm or immobiliser and use a steering lock.

Members of the public should contact police on 111 if they see suspicious activity around cars, or call 105 after the fact.