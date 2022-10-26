Injured motorcyclist thanks bystanders who saved him from threatening motorist

A motorcyclist who was critically injured after being hit by an SUV says he is “forever grateful” to members of the public who stepped in and saved his life as he was threatened and abused while lying paralysed in the street.

Michael Jeffs said he was lucky to be alive after the crash at the intersection of Palmerston and Brougham streets in Westport about 7.30pm on Friday.

Speaking from Christchurch Hospital, Jeffs said he had no memory of the crash but was told by bystanders that the SUV driver drove through the intersection, hitting his Harley Davidson motorbike.

A man then got out of the vehicle and started abusing and threatening Jeffs, who had been thrown to the opposite side of the road, he said.

READ MORE:

* You better believe I didn't cry

* Whakaari/White Island victim says 'big thank you' in letter from hospital bed

* Dr Tom: The last shift



“I was paralysed. I couldn’t move, I couldn’t see anything but I could hear what was going on.

“There was an off-duty fire brigade person who said he was a paramedic, and he got between me and the guy and wouldn’t let him touch me,” he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Jeffs was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital before undergoing surgery to reconstruct his knee. (File photo)

Other members of the public intervened and called emergency services, he said.

“They saved my life 100%. I will be forever grateful. Even if I am stuck in a wheelchair I’m just glad to be alive,” he said.

Jeffs said he understood police attended and breathalysed the driver of the SUV. Police have been approached for comment.

He was transferred by helicopter to hospital in Greymouth before being flown to Christchurch Hospital.

Jeffs said he was unconscious for most of the weekend and underwent surgery for a full knee reconstruction.

“I have full ligament damage to my right leg and eight broken toes that need pins in them. I’ve had my knee reconstructed and will have to be in a wheelchair until I learn to walk again,” he said.

He was told he would be in hospital for some time and needed more surgery.