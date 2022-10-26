Hit-and-run victim Ryan Phillips walking, cleared of brain damage

Invercargill hit-and-run victim Ryan Phillips, 19, is getting better every day after being left in the middle of the road unconscious and with multiple broken bones following a hit-and-run incident on September 25.

Invercargill hit-and-run victim Ryan Phillips is walking around his hospital ward with the aid of a frame and his brain is fine, his father says.

It’s a remarkable turn-around for the 19-year-old after he suffered multiple broken bones, torn spleen and kidney, punctured lungs and suspected head injuries following a collision with a vehicle on September 25.

Phillips was walking from an Invercargill bar towards his Otatara home when hit by a vehicle on a suburban Otatara street about 6.15am.

The driver left the scene and Phillips was left lying unconscious in the middle of the road.

The apprentice bricklayer was initially in an induced coma in Dunedin Hospital but has since had a facial reconstruction and, after being transferred to Southland Hospital more than a week ago, pelvis surgery.

Wrist surgery will follow at a later date.

Ryan’s father Nathan said his son’s physiotherapist helped him stand on Monday and he walked around the ward with the help of a frame.

“He was supposed to go from the bed to the doorway but he decided to keep going, it was amazing.”

His son was talking, had passed a concussion test and his brain was fine, his father said.

His pain medication had been reduced and his next aim was to do more walking and sitting up.

Though still unable to eat solid foods because of his facial surgery, his son was getting better every day.

It remained unclear when he would be discharged from hospital.

Nathan said he understood police would interview his son about the hit-and-run next week, but he couldn’t remember much about the incident at this stage.

Four days after the incident a man presented himself to police and was said to be helping with enquiries.

Police were unable to immediately respond to questions on Wednesday, but it’s understood no arrests have yet been made.