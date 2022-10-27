Man stabbed partner minutes after Police Safety Order expired

The woman’s family had rung the police after Chadwick Maniapoto was “increasingly aggressively” manhandling her, but he came back hours later and stabbed her (file photo).

A safety order to stop Chadwick Maniapoto’s “aggressive and abusive” behaviour had just expired when he repeatedly stabbed his partner with a pair of scissors.

He was restrained by bystanders but, after appearing calmer, was released and attacked her again - this time with a carving knife.

Chadwick George Maniapoto, of Taupō,​ was originally charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault.

It was revealed at an earlier court hearing he would phone his partner hundreds of times a day.

He later pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm and aggravated assault in relation to the January 2 incident in Motutere, on the shore of Lake Taupō.

Stuff can now reveal details behind the violent rampage after obtaining the police summary of facts into the incident.

Maniapoto was with his partner and family members when he became “increasingly aggressive”, manhandling her several times, the police summary of facts notes.

“The situation became so bad that family called the police, who issued the defendant with a Police Safety Order at 3.25am that morning, January 2, 2022.”

About 7am, Maniapoto went to the home where his partner was sleeping, trying to pull her out of bed before a family member told him to leave.

He was back at 9am before being seen again at midday – about when his Police Safety Order was due to expire - walking with his partner from the address. Neighbours later heard screams of “don’t,” “stop” and “help”.

They found Maniapoto kneeling on top of his partner “repeatedly stabbing the complainant in her side with a small pair of scissors”.

They managed to get the scissors off Maniapoto and restrain him until his mother arrived, taking the partner into her home.

Maniapoto’s sister then used a towel to try and stop the bleeding, while the neighbour let Maniapoto go as “he had seemed to have calmed down”.

But he “armed himself with a large carving knife” and went into his mother’s home.

Finding his partner lying on the couch he “began stabbing her multiple times with the carving knife into the side of her body, face and neck”.

When Manipoto’s mother tried to stop him she was pushed to the floor and later cut across the palm as she tried to grab his hand.

As his partner lay “bleeding from multiple wounds” Maniapoto drove away, but was later arrested.

His partner was taken to Waikato Hospital where she underwent two lengthy surgeries for 18 puncture wounds, primarily to one side of the body, face, neck and torso.

She also suffered a punctured lung, fractured rib and “significant” wound to her left forearm.

Maniapoto is set to be sentenced at the High Court in Rotorua on November 3.