Thrill-seeking children too young to understand consequences of crime, psychologist says

Young people with developing brains struggle to think ahead, consider consequences and see the perspective of others when committing crimes, senior clinical psychologist Dr Kirsty Ross says.

There is no one rule of thumb to prevent children from committing crime, a child psychologist says.

This week, Stuff revealed out-of-control, thrill-seeking youths have propelled car thefts in Canterbury to record highs, with reports of some deliberately knocking cyclists off their bikes and seriously injuring them.

More than 400 vehicles were reported stolen across the district in August – about twice what was considered normal a few years ago. The city has also been plagued with youth crime in recent weeks.

Risk-taking behaviour, especially by children, comes from wanting to find something they’re good at, belonging to a group and receiving praise from others, senior clinical psychologist Dr Kirsty Ross said.

“The feeling of competency with something is crucial. A lot of kids get that from sport, arts, music or academics, but that’s not always the case.”

More than half of Christchurch’s youth court appearances this week involved charges related to stealing cars and/or driving them unlawfully.

In some instances, the young car thieves have been known to deliberately ram, nudge or cut off other motorists, as they try to impress their passengers and followers on social media with increasingly reckless behaviour.

Earlier this week, police sources said they feared it was just a matter of time before an innocent member of the public was killed.

Stolen vehicles were also being used to ramraid shopfronts to gain access to cash, booze, vape products and cigarettes.

There were also reports of assaults in Christchurch central city related to groups of youths.

A man who was allegedly assaulted in central Christchurch on October 18 has since died.

Children could be guided in the right direction, but sometimes they could have all the right support and still fall into anti-social behaviour, Ross said.

“At 10, we are still so egocentric: ‘People are going to think I’m cool, and I’ll get lots of likes on TikTok.’

“Often, that’s enough for these kids.”

Thinking ahead, considering consequences and having perspective for victims could be difficult to consider for developing brains, she said.

“‘If I steal this car, how will this mother get her kids to school in the morning?’ – that’s not in the frame of thinking for these kids.”

Emotionally-driven validation drives young minds, Ross said.

“It feels exciting and gives me an adrenaline rush, so I’ll do it.

“Society tells us that stealing stuff is not OK. But if I’m good at something, and I’m valued by a group of people because of that, that’s big for these kids.”

Finding an appropriate skill or talent in a child could go a long way towards them taking a better path.

“That’s where coaches, teachers and parents come in. They can make kids feel amazing and that they’re good at something that is more constructive.”

It was not as simple as the notion of “it must be poor parenting”, she said.

“Always give a child the chance to back down with dignity… You always need to give them a second chance.

“Bad behaviour does not mean you’re a bad person – it’s important they don’t carry shame around with them.”

Children, like adults, needed to be held accountable and know crime was not OK, but not in such a way that they were encouraged to shame themselves or self-loathe.

“Social media is real for a lot of these kids. They’re part of a community online and the boundaries are blurred around what is OK and what’s not.”