'Lean and efficient': Grey District Council proposes to disetablish 17 roles, create nine new ones

The Grey District Council offices where the senior management team has been restructured.

The Grey District Council is proposing a “lean and efficient staffing model” with 17 roles to be disestablished.

It comes about a year after the council lost all of its senior managers during the first phase of its restructure in the wake of a review that uncovered an environment of “mistrust and division” at the organisation.

Chief executive Paul Morris is now proposing to cull 17 roles and replace them with nine new positions.

All four senior managers at the Grey District Council decided not to reapply for jobs after their roles were disestablished and replaced with three group managers in September 2021.

READ MORE:

* 'Generous sponsor' helps keep West Coast swimming pool open for another five years

* Delayed rates rise to hit Mackenzie ratepayers at Christmas

* Mixed survey results for Mackenzie District Council

* Greymouth town square renewal project 'back on track'



In the proposal document provided to staff, Morris said the changes were better suited to a council of its size.

In the first phase last year, he proposed only two group managers but increased the number to three after feedback from staff. However, he said there was only enough work for two so he proposed the strategy, policy and corporate support group manager and customer and community group manager roles be disestablished and replaced with a support group manager.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Grey district mayor Tania Gibson and Grey District Council chief executive Paul Morris.

The roles he proposes to be disestablished also include people and capabilities officer, ICT application support analyst, project management director, administration officer and customer services officer team leader.

He is also proposing to replace the Westland Recreation Centre manager and library and museum services manager with a recreational services manager and two supervisors at the recreation centre with one.

The new roles created include customer services supervisor, building control administrator, camping and parking compliance officer and business and contracts administrator.

He said the first phase focussed on shifting the leadership roles from doing to thinking and investing in systems and processes.

He said the proposal for phase two meant council could use its resources with the utmost efficiency and save money.

Increasing labour costs meant council had exceeded its wages budget.

“The Council is proposing to achieve its stated vision with a lean, efficient staffing model which effectively provides quality core services to our rate payers and within budget,” he said.

The council’s total labour cost could be cut from $7.6 million to $7.1m in the year to June 2023 and from $8.6m to $7.6m in the year to June 2024.

Redundancies were expected to cost $306,000.

He said some existing staff whose roles were disestablished would be invited to apply for the new positions, and if they did not then they would be advertised internally and externally.

Staff were asked to provide feedback by November 9 and a final decision would be announced on November 21.

A report to councillors says the restructure came after an independent review, which identified key issues including a lack of cohesive organisational vision, challenged internal leadership, a “silo mentality”, and past under-investment in internal systems and processes.

It also found the council had an environment of “mistrust and division”.

Morris said the aim was to put customers at the centre of everything council staff did and prepare council for the future.

He said the transition had been positive so far and staff had been proactive in giving their valuable contribution.

“Any time of change can be stressful for people and I appreciate their feedback and ongoing focus on our community while this work is under way,” he said.