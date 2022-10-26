Fossil removal rules a 'minefield' after 23m-year-old whale fossil cut from West Coast rock

A palaeontologist says rules around collecting fossils is a “minefield” as authorities investigate whether 23-million-year-old fossilised whale bones were removed from the West Coast legally.

The fossil was removed from the bank of the Little Wanganui river mouth, north of Westport, over Labour Weekend.

Two men and a woman were spotted cutting the fossil from the rock with a rock saw and chisel before taking it away by boat, outraging the local community.

Palaeontologist Nic Rawlence said he believes the fossil should be returned to the community as it did not have much scientific value.

Supplied The fossilised whale bones, including vertebrae and ribs, were considered a local treasure.

Rawlence, director of the Otago Palaeogenetics Laboratory and a lecturer in ancient DNA, said the laws around fossil collecting were “very vague”.

Fossils are covered by the Protected Objects Act 1975, which prohibits the export of fossils but not their collection or removal.

Removing anything from an archaeological site was forbidden without the input of an archaeologist and Heritage New Zealand, but for the area to be classified as an archaeological site it needed to have evidence of pre-1900 human activity.

For fossils outside archaeological sites, the rules depends on who owned the land.

If it is private land collectors needed permission from the landowner. If it is on conservation land they needed a Department of Conservation permit.

If the fossil is found between high and low tide marks then collectors can remove them legally as the foreshore is a “no-man’s land”, Rawlence said.

Peter Lei/Supplied A rock saw, pictured, was used to cut the fossil out.

Rawlence said he enjoyed collecting fossils on the foreshore as a child using a small chisel.

However, regional councils did have jurisdiction to impose rules around removing natural material from the foreshore coastal marine areas.

“It’s grey. The crux of the story is that someone has collected a fossil that the community has valued for many years.The best solution would be for it to be given back to the local community and put on display in a local museum and be used for educational purposes,” he said.

“The question is, did it need to be collected at all. If it is only vertebrae and ribs then scientifically it is not that valuable.”

Sometimes fossil collecting was a good thing because it could protect the fossil from erosion and promote better understanding of fossils.

“Palaeontology New Zealand is critically underfunded and has an aging workforce. We can’t be everywhere at once and we do rely on collectors to do the collecting.”

Supplied The hole that was left after the fossil was cut out of the rock.

A council spokesperson confirmed the location of the West Coast fossil fell under the coastal marine area which was covered by the rules in the regional coastal plan.

“At this stage we are looking into breaches of applicable rules,” she said.

“Staff are assessing the available information and are speaking to relevant parties including Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae and Department of Conservation. At this time we have no further comment while this is under way.”

The West Coast regional coastal plan says removing natural material from the coastal marine area is permitted provided it is not within 50m of a Coastal Hazard Area, removal is done by non-mechanical means and stones are no more than 25cm in diameter.

The Little Wanganui River is a Coastal Hazard Area and the fossil removed does appear to be larger than 25cm.

Te Papa spokesperson Kate Camp said it did not have any first-hand knowledge of the particular fossil or site.

Peter Lei/Supplied The fossil was removed on Sunday, to the horror of onlooking locals who couldn’t get hold of authorities during the long weekend.

She said private fossil collectors could play a valuable role in understanding New Zealand’s fossil record, and many do their collecting responsibly and with care and expertise.

”The legal situation is unclear as that depends on specifics of the location – it’s not illegal for people to privately own fossils in New Zealand as it is in some other countries,” she said.

However, she understood how important and treasured a fossil like this could be for a community.

“In situations like this we would always encourage people to talk to iwi, to the local council and to the Department of Conservation before collecting,” she said.

Resident Tom Horncastle had visited the fossil several times with his father, children and grandchildren across his 67 years, making a special trip of it as it could only be accessed during certain weather and tide conditions.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF A fossil of a seal skull thought to be about 3 million years old.

“It’s just amazing,” Horncastle said. “It’s millions of years old ... It’s very special.”

Horncastle approached the collectors and was told by one of the men they had permission from local iwi, but according to Ngāti Waewae chairperson Francois Tumahai​, that wasn’t true.

They also told another local they wanted to preserve the fossil, reportedly saying, “It’ll probably end up in Te Papa.”

Stuff has contacted the man believed to be behind the removal of the fossil, but he has not responded to questions.