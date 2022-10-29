Karaka Lights organiser retires show due to parking issues, complaints and 'red tape'

Karaka lights and music display has been a free event since 2010.

After almost 10 years of holding a show-stopping Christmas lights and music display at her home, Shelley Burke has decided to pack the decorations away for good and retire the annual Karaka Lakes Lights.

Burke, 50, has held the Karaka Lakes Christmas lights at her home since 2010 when she picked it up as a hobby.

Back then, she decked her home with $500 worth of lights and a controller, so her neighbours could enjoy the show.

It grew to become one of Auckland’s beloved Christmas light displays in December, attracting thousands every day.

It was a Christmas display south Auckland could call its own, Burke said.

The last time she lit her home up in 2019, she had 55 power supplies, 25 Christmas light controllers, and about $50,000 worth of decorations she collected through the years.

After being forced to take a break in 2020 because of Covid-19 restrictions and in 2021 after her daughter’s accident, this Christmas would have seen the return of the anticipated light and music display.

However, Burke is retiring the event for good.

Supplied The show attracted thousands and filled up the entire street.

The biggest challenge was finding appropriate parking for the thousands that flocked to watch, she said.

“We’ve always had sections, we had a big area by the lake, but that’s all gone now, it’s been developed,” Burke said.

“So there’s nowhere to park the cars. And having that number of people, that many vehicles, it would have put a lot of pressure on the neighbourhood.”

She said she also didn’t have any more energy to deal with Auckland Council red tape any more.

In 2017, Burke and friends had to fork out $13,000 for a resource consent to hold the free public event. Traffic management, duration of activity, hours of operation and noise all came under scrutiny.

Some residents had complained about noise, children walking on the road, people urinating on properties, illegal parking, damage to grass berms, and street vendors.

“That wore me down, and it took a lot of the enjoyment of it from me. I’ve lost count how many times noise control has been called.”

Supplied/Nicholas Ngwun A preview of the Nicholas Ngwun's light show, which has been set up for Christmas

She said her Christmas display got popular after she was featured on the John Campbell show in 2012.

Burke said thankfully the show aired five days before Christmas because people came in masses.

“And it’s been that way since – it’s just insane, and I’ve had to get in traffic control and Māori wardens to help with managing people.”

Preparation every year began in April, with programming. Then in August, she’d slowly start putting up the Christmas lights and decorations.

The majority of her decorations were ordered from China and every year she’s added more to her collection.

Overall, the cost of putting up a show each year was about $10,000.

“I loved seeing people’s faces when they came to the show, I got a buzz out of it.

“It was a free event, where people could come out to south Auckland to watch, bring a feed, their kids and enjoy ... so long as they clean up after themselves.

“I thought about the show this year, the last hurrah and I wanted to have my favourite songs out, but I didn’t have it in me any more.”

She said the success of the show wasn’t possible without the support of her family, neighbours and friends of Karaka Lights.

Burke said there will be no Christmas lights at all at her house this year.

“I’ve seen people drive past, watching to see if the lights are already up but no, not this year. Maybe next year I may go back to normal looking Christmas lights, some icicles, no music.”