Floodwall work to start in Edgecumbe

Receding waters revealed the damage to Edgecumbe after a major flood in 2017 (file photo).

A flood protection upgrade in Edgecumbe is expected to be complete by May 2023.

Construction work on floodwalls by College Road – an area at the heart of the 2017 flood – will start in late November or early December this year, Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Moana has announced.

It’s the final stage of the council’s work to upgrade floodwalls downstream of the Edgecumbe College breach site, as part of the Rangitāiki River Floodwalls project.

The project was prompted by the discovery of seepage, the slow escape of water through spongey earth, at three floodwall sites along the Rangitāiki River (Greig Road, Thornton School and College Road) and is part of council’s ongoing work to upgrade flood defences around the rohe.

READ MORE:

* The publicly-funded climate resilience projects that might actually make the problem worse

* Sir Michael Cullen's Edgecumbe flood report falls short of assigning blame

* Proposed Edgecumbe flood stopbank leaves couple facing uncertain retirement

* Ian Fuller: Lies, dam(ned) lies and flood statistics

* 'Hard day' for Edgecumbe residents returning home to flood stricken properties

* Anger and questions over Edgecumbe Flood as talk turns to legal action



Construction at College Road is expected to begin late November/early December 2022 and is scheduled to be done by April/May 2023.

Regional Council project manager Mark Werpachowski said upgrading the floodwalls is an important part of the overall defences on the Rangitāiki River, which will help minimise and manage the risk to the community.

“With the increased likelihood of more frequent, heavy rain events, Regional Council is continually investing in and innovating our flood defences across the rohe,” he said.

“These new floodwalls will form part of a wider network of recently upgraded flood protection defences along the Rangitāiki River, including the Rangitāiki Floodway and Spillway development and future work in the lower catchment.”

BOPRC The construction area, from 87 - 109 College Road, along the Rangitāiki River walkway for the upgraded Edgecumbe floodwalls.

The new College Road flood defences are built by driving sheet piles (large sections of sheet steel with interlocking edges) into the ground and encasing them with a concrete capping. This design will provide more effective seepage control below ground.

While construction is underway, the existing floodwall will remain and continue to provide the current level of flood protection. This will be deconstructed in stages as the new wall is installed.

Council said there will be some disturbance while construction is happening.

The Rangitāiki River walkway will be closed and a detour along College Road will be put in place. Edgecumbe residents may also experience low-level construction noise, however works will be restricted to regular working hours (about 7am to 5pm weekdays only).