Roaming dogs in small town kill beloved pet, frighten road worker

Masterton pet owner angry over lack of action after cat killed by roaming dogs.

A Masterton woman was horrified to see two roaming bull breed-type dogs fatally maul her cat not long after reporting them to animal control.

Basil was taken to the vet and treated for his injuries after the attack on Tuesday last week, but died on Saturday.

Owner Ingrid Rodgers wants to see the council take more action on dangerous roaming dogs.

“Council dog control want to ‘educate’ and fine the owners.

“I really think the situation is beyond the owners having any control over their dogs and certainly beyond them having a say in what happens to them.”

Masterton District Council environmental services manager Terri Mulligan said staff were investigating.

Following information appearing on social media, the owners of the dogs contacted the council.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Masterton woman Ingrid Rodgers is appalled two roaming dogs killed her cat, Basil.

Mulligan said dogs were registered and remain with the owners.

The council had no record of any other calls reporting these dogs roaming and there were no reports of any other incidents involving the dogs.

The council would “follow its enforcement policy to determine next steps, prosecution being one option”, she said.

A road worker on the street told Rodgers about an incident on the same day her cat was attacked that left him concerned about the safety of the dogs.

His boss, who did not want to be named, said he spoke to his worker about the incident.

“He got a fright. They were going to go after him, but they didn’t, but it was enough that we realised they weren’t safe dogs.”

supplied The two dogs seen attacking a cat in Stamford Pl, Masterton, last week.

Rodgers criticised the council for not taking firm enough action against the owners of the dogs.

“Masterton District Council dog control I don’t think initially have done anywhere near enough.

“As far as I’m aware they haven’t even seized the dogs yet, and it's a week later.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Basil was taken to the vet and treated for his injuries after the attack on Tuesday last week, but died on Saturday.

Rodgers said the owners told council they had “accepted liability”, but refused to pay her cat’s vet bill.

A pet owner can make a civil claim for reparation.

Rodgers said she intended to follow through with court action.