Hong Kong tourist found dead on walking track near Arrowtown

Hong Kong tourist Wai Ming Lai was found dead in Sawpit Gully on Saturday.

Queenstown police want the public's help finding out the last movements of a Hong Kong tourist who died on a walking track over Labour Weekend.

Police responded to a sudden death incident in Sawpit Gully near Arrowtown, on Saturday.

Wai Ming Lai, 51, had arrived in New Zealand from Hong Kong in July.

A police spokesperson said they believed he was staying in the Queenstown area, but they had not been able to establish his exact accommodation.

“At this stage, little is known about Mr Lai's travel plans in New Zealand, and as such, we have not identified his next of kin to advise them of his death.

Andrea Deuchrass/Stuff The body of Wai Ming Lai was found somewhere in Sawpit Gully on Saturday. (file photo)

“Our priority is to ensure we can return Mr Lai to his family.”

It is understood his body was discovered on Sawpit Gully Trail near the Chinese Settlement.

The alarm was raised at 8.13am and St John, police and fire crews attended the scene.

A passerby said the man was found by people who were walking the track. CPR was performed.

A police spokesperson earlier said it was “unclear at this stage whether this was a medical event”.

Police were continuing to make inquiries on behalf of the Coroner, but were also appealing for the public to provide any information they may have on Lai.

Anyone who had met Lai, accommodated him, or knows any information about him is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file 221022/7761.

According to Queenstown New Zealand's website, Sawpit Gully Trail is a “short but steep loop with panoramic vistas from the saddle out over the Wakatipu basin”.