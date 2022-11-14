Shock at sudden death of Auckland Council executive

Auckland Council staff, and mayor Wayne Brown, have paid tribute to the head of Auckland’s economic and cultural development agency who died suddenly.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chairperson Mark Franklin died while receiving cancer treatment in Australia, Auckland Council said in a statement on Monday.

Nick Hill, who worked closely with Franklin as chief executive of Auckland Unlimited, said Franklin’s death was “a shock” as he had been looking forward to finishing his treatment and getting back to work.

He said he and his colleagues’ thoughts were with Franklin’s family.

Brown, who has been mayor since October, said Franklin was “a highly regarded leader ... who made an outstanding contribution to the people of Auckland”.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing, and with the team at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited who have lost their much-respected chairperson,” Brown said.

Franklin, who was also the managing director of Stevenson Group, had been chairperson of Auckland Unlimited since September 2020, and held the same role at Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development.

He was also the former chief executive of Vector.

Hill said there were times when Franklin’s “mana and direct style provided the confidence to all around him to make big decisions and to see them through”.

“Mark had a deep respect for mana whenua, te ao Māori, Te Tiriti o Waitangi jurisprudence and developing models of co-governance.’’

Jennah Wootten, who has been acting chairperson of Auckland Unlimited during Franklin’s illness, will continue in the role.