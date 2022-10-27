Person critically injured after crash in Flat Bush, south Auckland

A person was injured after a car crashed into a truck in Flat Bush on Wednesday evening.

A person has been critically injured after a car hit a parked truck in south Auckland on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews rushed to Siedeberg Drive in Flat Bush near the intersection with Accent Drive around 7pm.

One person sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital where they remain, a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit was scouring the scene during the night, and police said the investigation into the circumstances remained ongoing.